Top five weekend events: 'A Doll's House Part 2,' Clint Black & GangstaGrass

If your default weekend plan of Netflix and DoorDash has become as repetitive as “Groundhog’s Day,” then it’s time to escape routine. These RVA stage shows can provide just the nudge you need to break the cycle and get out.
‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ Begins Friday
Before we had such luminaries as Betty Friedan and Oprah to disrupt the archaic constructs of marriage and gender roles, we had Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork, “A Doll’s House.” Now, 143 years after Nora slammed the door on the status quo, Virginia Repertory Theatre brings the play’s sequel to its November Theatre. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Through Feb. 27. Times vary. 114 W. Broad St. $45-$56. https://va-rep.org/ or (804) 282-2620.
Clint Black at Dominion Energy Center Sunday
Maybe you know him from “The Masked Singer.” Or that catchy album you bought at Cracker Barrel (alongside a chicken fried steak) years ago. Or possibly his 22 songs that hit No. 1 on U.S. Billboard country charts. Grammy-winner Clint Black has done it all, and he returns to the Carpenter Theatre with wife and collaborator, Lisa Hartman Black, for his “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.” tour. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. 600 E. Grace St. $45-$129. www. dominionenergy center.com or (804) 592-3330.
GangstaGrass at Perkinson Arts Center
Friday
Fusion experiments can be a lot of fun: Buffalo chicken pierogis, Frisbee mini-golf and, alas, GangstaGrass, a twang-bangin’ collective of musicians bringing an amalgam of country and hip-hop to Chester. The members had a hunch that the number of folks with both Jay-Z and Johnny Cash on their iTunes was a lot more than one would expect. And they were right. Led by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based producer Rench, Gangstagrass hit the mainstream with the theme for FX’s series “Justified.” 7:30 p.m. 11810 Centre St. $20-$25. www.perkinsoncenter.org or (804) 748-5555.
‘A Hotel on Marvin Gardens’ Opens Friday
You don’t have to tell a populace living through a pandemic that board games can be competitive. Suspected dice manipulation can lead to someone sleeping on the couch, or worse, the dog’s bed. The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre follows a marathon game of Monopoly with four friends battling for choice Chance cards and Boardwalk empires — causing the power struggle to overflow into real life. Through Feb. 12. Times vary. Dogtown Dance Theatre, 109 W. 15th St. $24. www.cattheatre.com or (804) 262-9760.
Richmond Symphony Pops
Saturday
Imagine a smoke-filled basement club with better seats, a full orchestra and without the smoke. That’s “Jazz & Swing — A Classic Tribute,” with Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins channeling Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, accompanied by the Richmond Symphony. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. www.richmondsymphony.com or (804) 788-1212.
— Mike Ward