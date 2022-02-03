Top five weekend events: 'A Doll's House Part 2,' Clint Black & GangstaGrass

If your default weekend plan of Netflix and DoorDash has become as repetitive as “Groundhog’s Day,” then it’s time to escape routine. These RVA stage shows can provide just the nudge you need to break the cycle and get out.

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’ Begins Friday

Before we had such luminaries as Betty Friedan and Oprah to disrupt the archaic constructs of marriage and gender roles, we had Henrik Ibsen’s masterwork, “A Doll’s House.” Now, 143 years after Nora slammed the door on the status quo, Virginia Repertory Theatre brings the play’s sequel to its November Theatre. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required. Through Feb. 27. Times vary. 114 W. Broad St. $45-$56. https://va-rep.org/ or (804) 282-2620.

Clint Black at Dominion Energy Center Sunday