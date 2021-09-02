Top five weekend events: Amazing Acro-Cats, Latin Jazz Fest, free entry to Lewis Ginter on Labor Day

Who’s ready to watch cats roll on balls, ride skateboards and jump through hoops? The Amazing Acro-Cats are a traveling troupe of performing house cats that execute tricks and even play in a band called Tuna and the Rock Cats. They also have a chicken named Cluck Norris on the tambourine. Times vary. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $25-$48. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com

The new exhibit at the American Civil War Museum, “Richmonders at War,” explores Richmond as a living history site and asks the question: “What happens when wars come home?” The exhibit connects historical people and places to present-day Richmond through interactive panels that provide directions and historical context for 12 Civil War sites across the city — such as Libby Prison and Oregon Hill — through the use of QR codes. Visitors are encouraged to visit the 12 sites to see how history continues to affect Richmond society and culture today. American Civil War Museum, 480 Tredegar St. Tickets: $8-$16; free for children younger than 6. (804) 649–1861, ext. 100, or acwm.org