Top five weekend events: Amazing Acro-Cats, Latin Jazz Fest, free entry to Lewis Ginter on Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is here! Celebrate the three-day weekend with acrobatic cats, a free Latin Jazz Fest and free entry to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Labor Day.
The Amazing Acro-Cats
Thursday-Monday
Who’s ready to watch cats roll on balls, ride skateboards and jump through hoops? The Amazing Acro-Cats are a traveling troupe of performing house cats that execute tricks and even play in a band called Tuna and the Rock Cats. They also have a chicken named Cluck Norris on the tambourine. Times vary. Gottwald Playhouse at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. $25-$48. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com
‘Richmonders at War’
Now open
The new exhibit at the American Civil War Museum, “Richmonders at War,” explores Richmond as a living history site and asks the question: “What happens when wars come home?” The exhibit connects historical people and places to present-day Richmond through interactive panels that provide directions and historical context for 12 Civil War sites across the city — such as Libby Prison and Oregon Hill — through the use of QR codes. Visitors are encouraged to visit the 12 sites to see how history continues to affect Richmond society and culture today. American Civil War Museum, 480 Tredegar St. Tickets: $8-$16; free for children younger than 6. (804) 649–1861, ext. 100, or acwm.org
Latin Jazz Fest Saturday
The 14th-annual Latin Jazz Fest will bring Orquesta Fuego with its salsa hit “Piensa Con El Corazon,” Grammy nominees Marcus Hernandez and Miss YaYa, HipHop Jibarito from New York and salsa band Rafael Ortiz y El Tumbao Urbano All-Stars. Hosted by Richmond’s own salsa king “Sweet Lou” Luis Hidalgo. 3 p.m. Dogwood Dell, 1300 Blanton Ave. Free. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021
Palm Palm at The Camel Sunday
J. Roddy Walston and his side project, Palm Palm, wrap up their four-week run at The Camel. Band members include Andrew Carper of The Southern Belles, Raphael Katchinoff of The Congress and Charlie Glenn of Avers. Check out their new tunes, “Cut the White” and “Automatic Attraction,” recently released on Spotify and all streaming services. 9 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.) The Camel, 1621 W. Broad St. $10. (804) 353-4901 or TheCamel.org
Genworth Free Community Day at Lewis Ginter Monday
Soak up Labor Day with free entry to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Stroll the 50 acres of gardens, see the new flowers and enjoy the current exhibition, “M&T Bank RESTORE: The Healing Power of Nature,” which features poetry and installations of artwork throughout the garden. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. (804) 262-9887 or www.LewisGinter.org — Colleen Curran
