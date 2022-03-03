Top five weekend events: Banding Together concert, Patsy Cline & Mobile Soul Sunday

Spring is coming! March gets off to a strong start this weekend with events such as the Banding Together concert at The Broadberry, the return of the Richmond Home + Garden Show, and Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park.

‘A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline’

Starts Friday

From “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to “Walkin’ After Midnight,” country music icon Patsy Cline can fill a truck stop jukebox with hits. The Virginia native planted the seeds of pop music with buttery melodies and sometimes salty lyrics. The Henrico Theatre Company and Shannon Gibson Brown bring Cline’s music to life in this tribute. Through March 13. Times vary. The Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road. $18. artsglenallen.com/ or (804) 261-2787.

Richmond Art Garage: Travel Photography

Thursday-Sunday

We can’t all paint a bowl of fruit that looks good enough to eat or erect a postmodern sculpture that takes down the patriarchy. But we do all take vacation photos. Come see how far you still have to go to make it as a travel photographer by “oooh”’ing and “ahhhh”’ing at the masterworks of the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Bob Brown, Style Weekly’s Scott Elmquist, The Washington Post’s Julia Rendleman, and others. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-5 p.m. Friday to Sunday. 205 W. Brookland Park Blvd. Richmondartgarage.com or (804) 385-9663.

Richmond Home + Garden Show

Friday-Sunday

Looking to make your deck or patio the neighborhood happy hour HQ? Is the family throwing you shade about going solar? Have a big DIY project knocking at the door? You’ll find answers, inspiration, experts and more at the Richmond Home + Garden Show — back for the first time since the pandemic. Times vary. $7 (online) to $9 (at the door). Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. richmondhomeandgarden.com

Banding Together Concert at The Broadberry

Saturday

Local musicians and community partners drum up support for Fox Elementary and all Richmond Public Schools’ elementary music programs. Includes NO BS! Brass Band, Fear of Music, Prabir Trio, Erin Lunsford, Landon Elliott, and Amaya & Selma. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required. $20-$125. Kids’ concert doors open at 2 p.m., adult concert doors open at 7 p.m. 2729 W. Broad St. https://thebroadberry.com/ or (804) 353-1888.

Mobile Soul Sunday at Monroe Park

Sunday

Serving as the appetizer and kickoff for the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Mobile Soul Sunday brings 20-plus food trucks together, including Hawk’s BBQ Extreme Concessions, Lady Sharon’s Soul Food Kitchen, and Taste Good Authentic Jamaican Flavor. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and adventurous tastebuds. Served with sides of culture, DJ-spun tunes, and vendors. Noon-5 p.m. 620 W. Main St. https://rbre365.com/.