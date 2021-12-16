Top five weekend events: 'Barefoot in the Park,' Kansas & Gladys Knight

The Richmond Night Market, with its crafters, vendors, artists, music and more, hosts the last of its holiday villages this season from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St.

Big-name musicians are headed this way just in time for the holidays with concerts from Kansas and Gladys Knight, plus “Barefoot in the Park” at Hanover Tavern, a Black Christmas in Jackson Ward and the Richmond Night Market Holiday Villages. ... It’s all happening this weekend.

‘Barefoot in the Park’

Now running

Neil Simon’s classic comedy about young newlyweds adjusting to married life in New York returns to Hanover Tavern, featuring Joe Pabst, Rachel Rose Gilmour (both at left), Joy Williams and Trevor Lawson. In 2005, the show attracted sold-out crowds. Times vary, through Jan. 16 at Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Tickets: $48. (804) 282-2620 or virginiarep.org

Black Christmas Jackson Ward

Saturday