Top five weekend events: 'Barefoot in the Park,' Kansas & Gladys Knight

The Richmond Night Market, with its crafters, vendors, artists, music and more, hosts the last of its holiday villages this season from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St.
Big-name musicians are headed this way just in time for the holidays with concerts from Kansas and Gladys Knight, plus “Barefoot in the Park” at Hanover Tavern, a Black Christmas in Jackson Ward and the Richmond Night Market Holiday Villages. ... It’s all happening this weekend.
‘Barefoot in the Park’
Now running
Neil Simon’s classic comedy about young newlyweds adjusting to married life in New York returns to Hanover Tavern, featuring Joe Pabst, Rachel Rose Gilmour (both at left), Joy Williams and Trevor Lawson. In 2005, the show attracted sold-out crowds. Times vary, through Jan. 16 at Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Tickets: $48. (804) 282-2620 or virginiarep.org
Black Christmas Jackson Ward
Saturday
Join RVA Black Farmer’s Market and The Exclusive Blacklist in Jackson Ward for a holiday market with merchants, food vendors and musicians. Noon-7 p.m. at 10 E. Leigh St. Free to attend. www.facebook.com/rvablackfarmersmarket
Kansas Saturday
Kansas, the rock band known for classics such as “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” stops by Richmond’s Altria Theater on its “Point of No Return” tour. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at 6 N. Laurel St. $53.50-$129. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com
Gladys Knight
Sunday
The Empress of Soul, known for legendary hits such as “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us,” takes the stage at the Altria Theater. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at 6 N. Laurel St. $83.50-$121.50. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com
Richmond Night Market Holiday Villages Saturday and Sunday
The Richmond Night Market wraps up its holiday run of open-air markets across town at the 17th Street Market with crafters and vendors selling one-of-a-kind items, plus music from The Fuzz Band on Saturday and party band The Legacy Band on Sunday. 1-5 p.m. at 100 N. 17th St. Free to attend. richmondnightmarketva.com
