Top five weekend events: Beach House, RVA Reggae Jerk Fest, Jammin' on the James

Enjoy laidback summer vibes with Jammin’ on the James, RVA Reggae Jerk Fest, and free concerts at Dogwood Dell this weekend.

Beach House at The National

Friday

The indie-pop duo, Beach House, is performing in Richmond at The National on their “Once Twice Melody” world tour. Midnight Sun opens. 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. 708 E Broad St. $27.50-$32.50 www.thenationalva.com

RVA Reggae Jerk Fest

Saturday

Richmond’s premiere Caribbean Festival and Cultural Celebration, RVA Reggae Jerk Fest, is back this weekend with live performances, food and drinks. Enjoy cuisine from Caribbean cultures including jerk flavors from Jamaica, West Indies and other islands. The popular Rum Tent will feature Caribbean rum spirits and refreshing tropical drinks. From noon to 9:30 p.m. Brown’s Island. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the gate. www.rvareggaejerkfest.org

Jammin’ on the James

Saturday

Enjoy a performance from The Whiskey Rebellion at the second Jammin’ on the James summer concert series. Bring a picnic to enjoy by the river and take advantage of complimentary tours of Wilton House Museum. From 6 to 8 p.m., 215 South Wilton Road. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. www.wiltonhousemuseum.org

Dogwood Dell Festival of Arts

Friday-Sunday

Richmond’s Festival of Arts continues with three fun and festive events this weekend. Enjoy a Tribute to Prince on Friday at 8 p.m., a Latin Jazz Conspiracy performance on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Gospel Fest with The Belle on Sunday at 5 p.m. All events are at Dogwood Dell’s main stage, 1300 Blanton Ave. Free. www.rva.gov/parks-recreation/dogwood-dell

Sippin’ on Summer Concert Series

Thursday

Swing by Short Pump Town Center for a free concert from Mustache The Band, billed as “the world’s most powerful ’90s country party band.” And do a little summer shopping while you’re at it. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. in the main plaza. 11800 W. Broad St. www.shortpumptowncenter.com.