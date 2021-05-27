Top five weekend events: Brown's Island pod-seating concerts, Hard Seltzer Saturday & outdoor public pools open early for Memorial Day

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend with outdoor concerts on Brown’s Island and at Pocahontas State Park, plus four city pools open early for the holiday.
Pocahontas Premieres: The Embers Friday
The Embers stop by Pocahontas State Park for an outdoor concert of their signature “beach music,” a blend of rhythm, blues and feel-good tunes. The band will be performing with founding drummer Bobby Tomlinson and singer-saxophonist Craig Woolard, who first performed with the group in the 1970s. 7 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.) at Heritage Center Amphitheater at 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. $15. https://www.myticketstobuy.com/event/1692.
Four Richmond public pools open
Starting Saturday
Four Richmond public pools will open early for Memorial Day weekend this year. Fairmount Pool at 2000 U St., Randolph Pool at 1507 Grayland Ave., Blackwell Pool at 300 E. 15th St. and Hotchkiss Pool at 701 E. Brookland Park Blvd. will operate from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. These pools will continue to be open on weekends only until the full season kicks off Saturday, June 19. Last year, outdoor city pools were closed due to the pandemic. Visit https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec for more information.
Hard Seltzer Saturday Saturday
River City Festivals is hosting its first Hard Seltzer Saturday at The Diamond, featuring seltzers in a variety of flavors, such as black cherry, blood orange and pineapple, from Bud Light Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Platinum Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. There’ll also be local bands, food trucks and dessert vendors, and 50-plus local artisans and craft vendors will be on hand as part of the PopUp Market held every Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the blue lot at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free to enter; pay as you go. https://rivercityfestivals.com/hard-seltzer-saturday
St. Paul & the Broken Bones at Brown’s Island Saturday
St. Paul & The Broken Bones, an eight-piece soul band from Birmingham, Ala., known for soulful alt-hits, such as “Apollo” and “Call Me,” plays a sold-out concert at Brown’s Island, the first of many pod-seating shows planned for the spring and summer from The Broadberry Entertainment Group. Gates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m. View https://thebroadberry.com for more upcoming concerts.
Big Something & Too Many Zooz at Brown’s Island Sunday
Big Something, an alternative rock band from Burlington, N.C., and Too Many Zooz, a trio from New York City that plays brass house — a mix of jazz, Afro-Cuban, funk, EDM and house music — perform for a pod-seating concert on Brown’s Island, hosted by The Broadberry Entertainment Group. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. $99.96 to $159.96 for a four-person pod. https://thebroadberry.com.
— Colleen Curran