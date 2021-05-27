Top five weekend events: Brown's Island pod-seating concerts, Hard Seltzer Saturday & outdoor public pools open early for Memorial Day

River City Festivals is hosting its first Hard Seltzer Saturday at The Diamond, featuring seltzers in a variety of flavors, such as black cherry, blood orange and pineapple, from Bud Light Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Platinum Seltzer and Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. There’ll also be local bands, food trucks and dessert vendors, and 50-plus local artisans and craft vendors will be on hand as part of the PopUp Market held every Saturday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the blue lot at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free to enter; pay as you go. https://rivercityfestivals.com/hard-seltzer-saturday

St. Paul & the Broken Bones at Brown’s Island Saturday

St. Paul & The Broken Bones, an eight-piece soul band from Birmingham, Ala., known for soulful alt-hits, such as “Apollo” and “Call Me,” plays a sold-out concert at Brown’s Island, the first of many pod-seating shows planned for the spring and summer from The Broadberry Entertainment Group. Gates open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m. View https://thebroadberry.com for more upcoming concerts.

Big Something & Too Many Zooz at Brown’s Island Sunday

Big Something, an alternative rock band from Burlington, N.C., and Too Many Zooz, a trio from New York City that plays brass house — a mix of jazz, Afro-Cuban, funk, EDM and house music — perform for a pod-seating concert on Brown’s Island, hosted by The Broadberry Entertainment Group. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. $99.96 to $159.96 for a four-person pod. https://thebroadberry.com.

— Colleen Curran