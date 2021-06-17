Top five weekend events: Bruce Hornsby, Juneteenth, Tyrannosaurs and Festival of Arts

Meet Scotty, a life-size T. rex, at the Science Museum of Virginia’s new visiting exhibit, “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.” Discovered in 1991, Scotty is the heaviest and oldest T. rex on record, clocking in at 20 feet tall and 40 feet long and tipping the scales at 19,000 pounds. Visitors can see fossils and casts of tyrannosaur specimens, run for their lives in a virtual experience, hatch a dinosaur egg and more. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2500 W. Broad St. $15 to $20.50. Through Oct. 3. SMV.org or (804) 864-1400