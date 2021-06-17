Top five weekend events: Bruce Hornsby, Juneteenth, Tyrannosaurs and Festival of Arts

There’s a lot to do this weekend, with a Juneteenth celebration at Dorey Park, Bruce Hornsby, Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts, and a new Tyrannosaurs exhibit at the Science Museum of Virginia.
Bruce Hornsby at Brown’s Island
Thursday
Virginia’s own Bruce Hornsby takes to Brown’s Island with his band The Noisemakers. 7 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) at 500 Tredegar St. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Tickets can be purchased individually or in four-person pods: $49.99 to $339.99. (804) 353-1888 or TheBroadberry.com
Dogwood Dell Festival of Arts
Season kicks off Friday
After taking last year off, the Festival of Arts returns this summer to Dogwood Dell, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The new season begins with a Juneteenth performance from the Elegba Folklore Society at 8 p.m. Friday. Richmond’s own Legacy Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. For a full schedule, visit TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021. All performances are free and continue through September.
Indigo Girls
Saturday
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers bring their “Look Long” summer tour to the After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park. 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. $26 to $99. AfterHoursConcertSeries.com or (800) 514-3849
Tyrannosaurs at the Science Museum of Virginia
Starts Saturday
Meet Scotty, a life-size T. rex, at the Science Museum of Virginia’s new visiting exhibit, “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family.” Discovered in 1991, Scotty is the heaviest and oldest T. rex on record, clocking in at 20 feet tall and 40 feet long and tipping the scales at 19,000 pounds. Visitors can see fossils and casts of tyrannosaur specimens, run for their lives in a virtual experience, hatch a dinosaur egg and more. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2500 W. Broad St. $15 to $20.50. Through Oct. 3. SMV.org or (804) 864-1400
Juneteenth Celebration at Dorey Park Saturday
Head to Dorey Park for a Juneteenth celebration with fireworks, performances from Plunky & Oneness and Bak N Da Day, food trucks, a vendor fair, history interpreters and games for kids. Juneteenth celebrates the day that enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. 1 to 10 p.m. at 2999 Darbytown Road. Free. (804) 652-1440 or Henrico.us/calendar/Juneteenth2021
— Colleen Curran