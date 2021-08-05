Top five weekend events: Carytown Watermelon Festival, outdoor music at VMFA & BrewHaHa

The watermelon returns to Carytown! Plus, the weekend brings outdoor music in the VMFA’s Sculpture Garden, the BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, and Mobile Soul Sunday at Byrd Park.
JJ Grey & Mofro
Thursday
American Southern soul rockers JJ Grey & Mofro bring their blend of blues, funk, soul and rock to the recently reopened The National at 708 E. Broad St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$35. TheNationalVa.com or (888) 929-7849
After 5 Fridays Friday
Live music returns to After 5 Fridays at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and is moving outside to the Sculpture Garden for social distancing. This week’s performance is Rhythm on the River, featuring musical and spoken word artists as well as visual artists, hosted by DJ Jay Dion. 6 p.m. at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. www.VMFA.museum or (804) 340-1400
BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival
Saturday
The popular BrewHaHa craft beer festival returns, bringing Virginia brewers such as Big Ugly Brewing, 6 Bears and a Goat and Wasserhund Brewing Co. — just to name a few — to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s front lawn for tastings, plus music, food trucks and lawn games. 6-9 p.m. 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $30, includes tasting glass and 8 tasting tickets. (804) 340-1800 or VirginiaHistory.org/Beer
Mobile Soul Sunday
SUNDay
The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is bringing 15 food trucks to Byrd Park’s Fountain Lake for a day of food and music. Participating food trucks will be serving Caribbean, Jamaican and soul food, barbecue and more. Noon to 6 p.m. at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free entry, but registration is recommended. Eventbrite.com/e/mobile-soul-sunday-byrd-park-yes-byrd-park-tickets-163533939415
Carytown Watermelon Festival
Sunday
The Richmond rite of summer returns! The Carytown Watermelon Festival will bring 80 musicians, summer sales from Carytown merchants, food and craft vendors, and, of course, watermelon for $1 to Carytown. The popular festival typically draws more than 115,000 visitors. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Nansemond Street to Colonial Avenue on West Cary Street. Free to enter; pay as you go. Facebook.com/CarytownWatermelonFestival
— Colleen Curran