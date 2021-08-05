Top five weekend events: Carytown Watermelon Festival, outdoor music at VMFA & BrewHaHa

The watermelon returns to Carytown! Plus, the weekend brings outdoor music in the VMFA’s Sculpture Garden, the BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, and Mobile Soul Sunday at Byrd Park.

JJ Grey & Mofro

Thursday

American Southern soul rockers JJ Grey & Mofro bring their blend of blues, funk, soul and rock to the recently reopened The National at 708 E. Broad St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$35. TheNationalVa.com or (888) 929-7849

After 5 Fridays Friday

Live music returns to After 5 Fridays at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and is moving outside to the Sculpture Garden for social distancing. This week’s performance is Rhythm on the River, featuring musical and spoken word artists as well as visual artists, hosted by DJ Jay Dion. 6 p.m. at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. www.VMFA.museum or (804) 340-1400

BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival

Saturday