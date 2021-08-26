Top five weekend events: Chesterfield County Fair, Drive-By Truckers & The Commodores

It’s a big week for music with concerts from Drive-By Truckers, The Commodores and Los Lobos, plus the Chesterfield County Fair kicks off this Friday with racing pigs, midway rides and funnel cakes.

Drive-By Truckers and Matthew E. White

Thursday

A powerful double bill with local roots: Drive-By Truckers (left) swing through town with Matthew E. White (inset) opening. Drive-By Truckers have been a Richmond favorite since their days of playing Southern rock at the Capital City Barn Dance and Plan 9 Records. White, a Richmond indie-rock icon and founder of Spacebomb Records, opens with tunes from his eagerly anticipated third album, “K Bay.” 8 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.) at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $25-$32.50. (804) 612-1900 or VacuLive.com

The Commodores Thursday

Legendary and long-running The Commodores perform timeless hits, such as “Sail On” and “Brick House,” at an outdoor concert at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $26-$99. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com

Steve Earle and Los Lobos at After Hours Friday