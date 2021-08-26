Top five weekend events: Chesterfield County Fair, Drive-By Truckers & The Commodores

It’s a big week for music with concerts from Drive-By Truckers, The Commodores and Los Lobos, plus the Chesterfield County Fair kicks off this Friday with racing pigs, midway rides and funnel cakes.
Drive-By Truckers and Matthew E. White
Thursday
A powerful double bill with local roots: Drive-By Truckers (left) swing through town with Matthew E. White (inset) opening. Drive-By Truckers have been a Richmond favorite since their days of playing Southern rock at the Capital City Barn Dance and Plan 9 Records. White, a Richmond indie-rock icon and founder of Spacebomb Records, opens with tunes from his eagerly anticipated third album, “K Bay.” 8 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.) at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $25-$32.50. (804) 612-1900 or VacuLive.com
The Commodores Thursday
Legendary and long-running The Commodores perform timeless hits, such as “Sail On” and “Brick House,” at an outdoor concert at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $26-$99. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com
Steve Earle and Los Lobos at After Hours Friday
It’s another great night of music at the After Hours venue. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle (left photo, center) performs his signature blend of rock, country and folk, with Los Lobos (right photo) opening with tunes from their new album, “Native Sons.” 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $21-$79. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com
Chesterfield County Fair Starts Friday
The Chesterfield County Fair returns with pig races, midway rides, funnel cakes and live entertainment. This year, look for a three-ring circus, an illusionist and escape artist and, of course, the always popular chain saw artist. Chesterfield County Fair Grounds, 10300 Courthouse Road. $5-$10 entry; free for children 3 and younger; rides extra. Through Sept. 4. See ChesterfieldCountyFair.org for hours.
Concert Band at Agecroft Sunday
The Richmond Concert Band returns for a free performance at Agecroft Hall. Expect a night of “Dear John,” featuring songs about, inspired by or performed by people named John. You’ll hear songs by John Philip Sousa and Elton John, plus Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” just to name a few. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic dinner. 6 p.m. at 4305 Sulgrave Road. Visit Agecrofthall.org to register.
