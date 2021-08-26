 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five weekend events: Chesterfield County Fair, Drive-By Truckers & The Commodores
0 Comments

Top five weekend events: Chesterfield County Fair, Drive-By Truckers & The Commodores

  • 0

It’s a big week for music with concerts from Drive-By Truckers, The Commodores and Los Lobos, plus the Chesterfield County Fair kicks off this Friday with racing pigs, midway rides and funnel cakes.

Drive-By Truckers and Matthew E. White

Thursday

A powerful double bill with local roots: Drive-By Truckers (left) swing through town with Matthew E. White (inset) opening. Drive-By Truckers have been a Richmond favorite since their days of playing Southern rock at the Capital City Barn Dance and Plan 9 Records. White, a Richmond indie-rock icon and founder of Spacebomb Records, opens with tunes from his eagerly anticipated third album, “K Bay.” 8 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.) at Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $25-$32.50. (804) 612-1900 or VacuLive.com

The Commodores Thursday

Legendary and long-running The Commodores perform timeless hits, such as “Sail On” and “Brick House,” at an outdoor concert at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park. 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $26-$99. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com

Steve Earle and Los Lobos at After Hours Friday

It’s another great night of music at the After Hours venue. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle (left photo, center) performs his signature blend of rock, country and folk, with Los Lobos (right photo) opening with tunes from their new album, “Native Sons.” 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $21-$79. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com

Chesterfield County Fair Starts Friday

The Chesterfield County Fair returns with pig races, midway rides, funnel cakes and live entertainment. This year, look for a three-ring circus, an illusionist and escape artist and, of course, the always popular chain saw artist. Chesterfield County Fair Grounds, 10300 Courthouse Road. $5-$10 entry; free for children 3 and younger; rides extra. Through Sept. 4. See ChesterfieldCountyFair.org for hours.

Concert Band at Agecroft Sunday

The Richmond Concert Band returns for a free performance at Agecroft Hall. Expect a night of “Dear John,” featuring songs about, inspired by or performed by people named John. You’ll hear songs by John Philip Sousa and Elton John, plus Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” just to name a few. Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic dinner. 6 p.m. at 4305 Sulgrave Road. Visit Agecrofthall.org to register.

— Colleen Curran

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spotify reveals the most-streamed songs of summer 2021

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News