Top five weekend events: Dancing with the Stars, Fortune Feimster & GardenFest for Fidos

“Dancing with the Stars,” funny lady Fortune Feimster, GardenFest for Fidos and the Latin Ballet’s 20th anniversary of “Legend of the Poinsettia” begin the new year with a starry start.

Dancing with the Stars Live! Friday

The live version of the hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars” returns to Richmond with “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and former NBA player Iman Shumpert, plus fan favorite Jimmie Allen and more. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $59.50-$89.50. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com

Fortune Feimster

Friday

The stand-up comedian, known for her Netflix special “Sweet & Salty,” detailing her upbringing in North Carolina, her love for the Girl Scouts and her eventually coming out, stops at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center. 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) at 600 E. Grace St. $29.50-$34.50. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com. (Read a Q&A with Feimster on Page C3.)

GardenFest for Fidos

Thursday