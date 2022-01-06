Top five weekend events: Dancing with the Stars, Fortune Feimster & GardenFest for Fidos

“Dancing with the Stars,” funny lady Fortune Feimster, GardenFest for Fidos and the Latin Ballet’s 20th anniversary of “Legend of the Poinsettia” begin the new year with a starry start.
Dancing with the Stars Live! Friday
The live version of the hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars” returns to Richmond with “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and former NBA player Iman Shumpert, plus fan favorite Jimmie Allen and more. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $59.50-$89.50. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com
Fortune Feimster
Friday
The stand-up comedian, known for her Netflix special “Sweet & Salty,” detailing her upbringing in North Carolina, her love for the Girl Scouts and her eventually coming out, stops at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center. 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) at 600 E. Grace St. $29.50-$34.50. (800) 514-3849 or etix.com. (Read a Q&A with Feimster on Page C3.)
GardenFest for Fidos
Thursday
If you want to take your pooch to Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, now is your chance! The brilliant holiday display closes for the season on Sunday. Dogs are welcome on Thursday only; $2 extra donation suggested. 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$24; free for members. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org
Ashley McBryde Saturday
Country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde, known for her Grammy-nominated hit “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” and follow-up album “One Night Standards,” heads to The National. Priscilla Block opens. 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at 708 E. Broad St. $22.50-$27.50. (888) 929-7849 or thenationalva.com
‘Legend of the Poinsettia’
Thursday-Sunday
The Latin Ballet of Virginia celebrates 20 years of performing the holiday classic “Legend of the Poinsettia.” Ana Ines King, the ballet’s artistic director, created the production in 2001 to teach audiences about holiday traditions from Latin America and Spain with the story of a young girl who wants to bring the baby Jesus a Christmas gift, but can’t afford a proper present. Times vary. The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. $29.50-$34.50. (804) 261-2787 or www. latinballet.com
— Colleen Curran