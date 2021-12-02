Top five weekend events: Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, RVA Illuminates & 'It's a Wonderful Life'

For C.S. Lewis, the author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” Christianity loomed large in his life and in his writing. In this one-man play, Lewis entertains a group of Americans at his home and reflects on how his meeting with fellow author J.R.R. Tolkien changed his life, his understanding of Christianity and the meaning of Christmas. $66. Times vary through Dec. 12. Gottwald Playhouse, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

If you see strange, horned creatures walking through Carytown on Saturday night, fear not! It’s the Krampus Walk, where Richmond residents dress up like the mythical figure or his minions and strut their stuff down the street, scaring children and residents and partying while they’re at it. Krampus is an ancient figure who was said to scare misbehaving children around Christmastime, but he’s more recently become a symbol of behaving badly and having fun before the holidays. Walk begins at Citizen Burger Bar, 2907 W. Cary St. at 6 p.m. Free to watch and attend. RvaKrampus.com