Top five weekend events: Dominion Energy Christmas Parade, RVA Illuminates & 'It's a Wonderful Life'

It’s a holiday extravaganza this weekend with the return of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade marching down Broad Street, downtown Richmond lighting up for the holidays with RVA Illuminates and lots more ways to get in the spirit of the season this weekend.
RVA Illuminates
Friday
RVA Illuminates is back in person this year, lighting up downtown for the holidays. Head to Kanawha Plaza for performances from the Richmond Police Department Band and DJ Lonnie B. beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mayor Levar Stoney will flip the switch at 6 p.m., lighting up the downtown skyline. Free. 801 E. Canal St. Rva.gov/Parks-Recreation
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Saturday
After being televised last year and filmed in a “secret” location, the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to West Broad Street with floats, balloons, marching bands and this year’s grand marshal: Snoopy! A true Richmond tradition, the parade draws thousands of viewers every year. It will start at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., at 10:15 a.m. and proceed to Seventh Street. Free. RichmondParade.org
‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’
Opens Friday
The classic story of George Bailey, his guardian angel Clarence Odbody, and the town of Bedford Falls gets a reworking as a radio play at Virginia Rep, just in time for the holidays. $36-$56. Times vary through Jan. 2. November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St. (804) 282-2620 or Va-Rep.org
‘Christmas Eve with C.S. Lewis’ Opens Friday
For C.S. Lewis, the author of “The Chronicles of Narnia,” Christianity loomed large in his life and in his writing. In this one-man play, Lewis entertains a group of Americans at his home and reflects on how his meeting with fellow author J.R.R. Tolkien changed his life, his understanding of Christianity and the meaning of Christmas. $66. Times vary through Dec. 12. Gottwald Playhouse, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
Krampus Walk Saturday
If you see strange, horned creatures walking through Carytown on Saturday night, fear not! It’s the Krampus Walk, where Richmond residents dress up like the mythical figure or his minions and strut their stuff down the street, scaring children and residents and partying while they’re at it. Krampus is an ancient figure who was said to scare misbehaving children around Christmastime, but he’s more recently become a symbol of behaving badly and having fun before the holidays. Walk begins at Citizen Burger Bar, 2907 W. Cary St. at 6 p.m. Free to watch and attend. RvaKrampus.com
