Top five weekend events: Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Model Trains & Santa

Holiday events may look a little different this year, with advance tickets required, requisite masks and limited attendance, but there are still plenty of ways to celebrate around here. Let’s get to it, and ho-ho-ho!

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Friday through Jan. 10

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is bringing the magic back this holiday season. Stroll through thousands of outdoor holiday lights, and search for your favorite forms, such as the giant peacock, unicorn and dragon. All attractions have moved outdoors, including the model trains. New this year, tickets can only be purchased online and in advance in order to control crowds. Under the new coronavirus guidelines, the garden is limited to 250 visitors and visits will last no more than one hour. Masks are required inside and outside. 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Tickets: $14 adults and $8 ages 3-12; members $7 adults and $5 ages 3-17. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

Model Trains at the Science Museum of Virginia

Friday-Sunday