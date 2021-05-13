Top five weekend events: Dominion Riverrock, Menuhin Competition & After Hours concerts

Called “the Olympics of the Violin,” the Menuhin Competition was supposed to happen in Richmond in 2020 but was sidelined by COVID-19. Events are resuming this year, starting with an in-person Menuhin Competition Celebration Concert on Friday and Saturday at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center. Semifinal rounds featuring the young performers can be seen virtually Saturday and Sunday, followed by junior and senior finals next week on Menuhin’s YouTube channel or on its website by visiting 2021.menuhincompetition.org. Tickets for Friday’s and Saturday’s in-person concerts can be purchased for $10-$100 through the Richmond Symphony. The Menuhin Competition is held every two years, and Richmond is the second U.S. host since the competition began in 1983. www.richmondsymphony.com.