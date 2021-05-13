Top five weekend events: Dominion Riverrock, Menuhin Competition & After Hours concerts

Dominion Riverrock returns, After Hours concert series kicks off at The Meadow Event Park, Menuhin is finally here, and there’s a lot more fun stuff to do this weekend in RVA.
Dominion Riverrock
Friday-Sunday
Dominion Energy Riverrock returns this year, but in a modified, smaller-scale format. Instead of a three-day festival on Brown’s Island, active outdoorsy events, such as running, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and a mountain bike time trial, will take place around the James River and surrounding trails. Instead of a music stage, “impromptu” performances will pop up around the James River Park System all weekend. This year will also feature a #RockTheOutdoors Scavenger Hunt, in which individuals or teams of up to four members will receive a list of missions to accomplish while exploring Richmond. Times and prices vary per event. A full schedule is at RiverrockRVA.com.
Jamey Johnson at After Hours at the Meadow Event Park Friday
The new After Hours concert series, formerly held at Innsbrook Pavilion, kicks off at its new home at The Meadow Event Park with country music star Jamey Johnson. Seating will be socially distanced in six-person bubbles marked 6 feet apart. Gates open at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. at 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $26-$99. (800) 514-3849 or www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.
Menuhin Competition
Friday-May 23
Called “the Olympics of the Violin,” the Menuhin Competition was supposed to happen in Richmond in 2020 but was sidelined by COVID-19. Events are resuming this year, starting with an in-person Menuhin Competition Celebration Concert on Friday and Saturday at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center. Semifinal rounds featuring the young performers can be seen virtually Saturday and Sunday, followed by junior and senior finals next week on Menuhin’s YouTube channel or on its website by visiting 2021.menuhincompetition.org. Tickets for Friday’s and Saturday’s in-person concerts can be purchased for $10-$100 through the Richmond Symphony. The Menuhin Competition is held every two years, and Richmond is the second U.S. host since the competition began in 1983. www.richmondsymphony.com.
Mutts at Maymont
Thursday
There are only a few times a year when dogs are invited to visit Maymont, and this Thursday is one of them. Bring your pooch for a fun Thursday evening exploring the Maymont grounds while enjoying live music, food trucks and adult beverages, 5-8 p.m. Enter at 1700 Hampton St. $10 per dog; free for human companions. (804) 358-7166 or maymont.org.
Ginter Park Garden Stroll Saturday
The Ginter Park Residents Association is hosting a neighborhood outdoor festival where the main attraction is a garden stroll in which you can see 22 gardens and architectural points of interest ($10 in advance, $15 day of event). Plus, there will be artists selling jewelry, pottery, mosaics and garden art; a visit from the VMFA’s Artmobile featuring the “Landscapes of Virginia” exhibit; food trucks; and a chalk art contest for families. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1300 Westwood Ave. https://ginterpark.org/garden_stroll.php.
— Colleen Curran