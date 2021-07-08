Top five weekend events: 'Ella and Her Fella Frank,' Hanover tomatoes, Movies on the Island

The curtain is ready to rise again at Virginia Rep, plus you can grab a bag of Hanover tomatoes, watch a movie on Brown’s Island and catch a show from Fitz & the Tantrums ... all this weekend.
Ella and Her Fella Frank
Starts Friday
After a long intermission due to the pandemic, Virginia Rep returns for its first in-season performance with “Ella and Her Fella Frank.” The original musical explores the idea of a concert in heaven from music greats Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, played by Virginia Rep favorites Desirée Roots and Scott Wichmann, and written by Bo Wilson. The show was inspired by Virginia Rep’s 1999 musical by the same name, created and directed by Randy Strawderman, now deceased. Running through Sept. 12; times vary. November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St. $58. (804) 282-2620 or Va-Rep.org
Dogwood Dell Festival of the Arts
Friday and Saturday
Richmond’s free summer performances continue at Dogwood Dell with R&B from Richmond musician Corey El on Friday and modern and contemporary hits from Larceny on Saturday. 8 p.m. at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021.
Movies, Music & Maters Saturday
Although the Hanover Tomato Festival couldn’t happen this year, as planning needed to start back in November, it is officially Hanover tomato season and Hanover County is celebrating with a month’s worth of festivities. This Saturday, grab a lawn chair and loved ones for an evening under the stars watching “Fried Green Tomatoes” at Poor Farm Park. The event starts at 4 p.m., with the movie beginning at dusk. The event is free, but one pre-registration per family is required and includes one small bag of tomatoes. 13400 Liberty School Road, Ashland. HanoverTomatoFestival.com/1127/Movie-Music-Maters
Movies on the Island: ‘GreasE’
Saturday
Who’s up for an outdoor movie on Brown’s Island? Venture Richmond is hosting a new outdoor family-friendly event with Movies on the Island. The series kicks off this Saturday, offering skyline views of Richmond and the John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John classic movie “Grease.” Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; show starts at 8:30 p.m. $5. VentureRichmond.com/Our-Events/Featured-Events/Movies-On-The-Island-Grease
Fitz & the Tantrums Sunday
Fitz and the Tantrums bring “All the Feels” from their latest pop-worthy neo-soul album to Brown’s Island for an outdoor concert from the Broadberry Entertainment Group. 7 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.) at 500 Tredegar St. Blankets and chairs are welcome. Tickets can be purchased individually or in four-person pods: $15 to $239.95. (804) 353-1888 or TheBroadberry.com
Dance Team of Richmond performed at Dogwood Dell in July 2014.
— Colleen Curran