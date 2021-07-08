Top five weekend events: 'Ella and Her Fella Frank,' Hanover tomatoes, Movies on the Island

The curtain is ready to rise again at Virginia Rep, plus you can grab a bag of Hanover tomatoes, watch a movie on Brown’s Island and catch a show from Fitz & the Tantrums ... all this weekend.

Ella and Her Fella Frank

Starts Friday

After a long intermission due to the pandemic, Virginia Rep returns for its first in-season performance with “Ella and Her Fella Frank.” The original musical explores the idea of a concert in heaven from music greats Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, played by Virginia Rep favorites Desirée Roots and Scott Wichmann, and written by Bo Wilson. The show was inspired by Virginia Rep’s 1999 musical by the same name, created and directed by Randy Strawderman, now deceased. Running through Sept. 12; times vary. November Theatre, 114 W. Broad St. $58. (804) 282-2620 or Va-Rep.org

Dogwood Dell Festival of the Arts

Friday and Saturday

Richmond’s free summer performances continue at Dogwood Dell with R&B from Richmond musician Corey El on Friday and modern and contemporary hits from Larceny on Saturday. 8 p.m. at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021.

Movies, Music & Maters Saturday