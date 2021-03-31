Top five weekend events: Family Easter at Maymont, Easter Bunny & Three Sheets to the Wind at Brambly Park

With Gov. Ralph Northam’s latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions, events are making a comeback in the River City ... just in time for Easter weekend. From Easter bunny visits to live outdoor concerts (finally!), find out what’s happening this weekend around town.
Food Truck Rally at the Diamond
Thursday
Food trucks are back in town every Thursday at the Diamond. This week, dig in to Caribbean soul food from Mobile YumYum, shrimp and grits from Sweet Temptations, and wraps from Wrapperz D-Lite. Trucks change weekly. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard. https://rivercityfestivals.com
Dominion Energy Family Easter at Maymont Saturday
After taking last year off due to the pandemic, Family Easter is back at Maymont with egg-friendly activities on the lawn, scavenger hunts, music from Back to Rock, food trucks and space for picnics. Capacity will be limited to 4,500 individuals, with entry times scheduled at intervals to allow for proper social distancing. Masks will be required while waiting in line and for food trucks. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. $10 for adults and youth ages 13 and older; free for children 12 and younger. (804) 358-7166 or maymont.org/easter
Peek a Bloom at Lewis Ginter
Saturday and Sunday
Peter Rabbit returns to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for visits and photos with children. Check out the spring blossoms of daffodils, tulips, Virginia bluebells and more. Freshly made and packaged food will be available for purchase in the Robins Tea House. Capacity will be limited to 3,000 guests for the day, spread out with timed ticketing for each half-hour. 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave. For nonmembers: $14 for adults; $11 for seniors; $8 for kids ages 3 to 12. Free for members, but online registration is required. lewisginter.org/event/peter-rabbit
Photos with the Easter Bunny
Through Sunday
The Easter Bunny will be visiting malls, including Chesterfield Towne Center, https://www.chesterfieldcenter.com/en.html, and Short Pump Town Center, https://www.shortpumptowncenter.com/en.html, for photos with children. The Globe Bunny will also appear inside a giant acrylic Easter egg for safe photos with kids at West Broad Village from Thursday to Saturday. Find details at facebook.com/MasonsToyBox for the Globe Bunny.
Concerts at Brambly Park
Starting Friday
Live concerts are starting up again at Brambly Park, the urban winery at 1708 Belleville St. near Scott’s Addition. On Friday, Fear of Music, a local Talking Heads cover band, will play a free performance at 8 p.m. On Saturday, singer-songwriter Ms. Jaylin Brown will perform a free concert at noon. On Saturday night, Three Sheets to the Wind, Richmond’s yacht rock cover band, will play a sold-out performance at 8:30 p.m. Check Brambly Park’s website for more concerts all month long. https://www.bramblypark.com or (804) 406-5611. — Colleen Curran
