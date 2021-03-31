Top five weekend events: Family Easter at Maymont, Easter Bunny & Three Sheets to the Wind at Brambly Park

Peter Rabbit returns to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden for visits and photos with children. Check out the spring blossoms of daffodils, tulips, Virginia bluebells and more. Freshly made and packaged food will be available for purchase in the Robins Tea House. Capacity will be limited to 3,000 guests for the day, spread out with timed ticketing for each half-hour. 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave. For nonmembers: $14 for adults; $11 for seniors; $8 for kids ages 3 to 12. Free for members, but online registration is required. lewisginter.org/event/peter-rabbit

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Through Sunday

The Easter Bunny will be visiting malls, including Chesterfield Towne Center, https://www.chesterfieldcenter.com/en.html, and Short Pump Town Center, https://www.shortpumptowncenter.com/en.html, for photos with children. The Globe Bunny will also appear inside a giant acrylic Easter egg for safe photos with kids at West Broad Village from Thursday to Saturday. Find details at facebook.com/MasonsToyBox for the Globe Bunny.

Concerts at Brambly Park

Starting Friday

Live concerts are starting up again at Brambly Park, the urban winery at 1708 Belleville St. near Scott’s Addition. On Friday, Fear of Music, a local Talking Heads cover band, will play a free performance at 8 p.m. On Saturday, singer-songwriter Ms. Jaylin Brown will perform a free concert at noon. On Saturday night, Three Sheets to the Wind, Richmond’s yacht rock cover band, will play a sold-out performance at 8:30 p.m. Check Brambly Park’s website for more concerts all month long. https://www.bramblypark.com or (804) 406-5611. — Colleen Curran

