 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five weekend events: Fire, Flour, & Fork, South of the James Sunday Market & RVA Bacon Fest
0 Comments

Top five weekend events: Fire, Flour, & Fork, South of the James Sunday Market & RVA Bacon Fest

  • 0

Fire, Flour & Fork returns on a smaller scale, and RVA Bacon Fest brings back the sizzle this weekend. Plus, comedian Kountry Wayne, the Christmas Classic, and SOTJ Farmers Market at Forest Hill Park on Sundays.

Fire, Flour & Fork

Friday-Sunday

The “weekend-long gathering for the food curious” returns in-person but downsized, with a foodie event about America’s culinary founding father James Hemings; a discussion moderated by Stephanie Ganz at the Hatch Kitchen Cafe with Vallery Lomas, winner of season three of ABC’s “Great American Baking Show,” and Keya Wingfield, winner of Food Network’s 2021 Spring Baking Championship; and a Sunday drag brunch with Darienne Lake from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at entry of each event. Prices and venues vary. FireFlourandFork.com

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival Friday-Sunday

Who’s ready for some holiday shopping? The Christmas Classic brings pottery, jewelry, glass, clothing, décor and more from over 300 artisans to the Richmond Raceway Complex. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $9 adults, $1 children. ChristmasClassic.com

Kountry Wayne & Friends

Saturday

Stand-up comedian Kountry Wayne, known for his original characters “Drip” the Dope Boy and “Buddy” the Sugar Daddy, is headed to the Altria Theater for a night of laughs. Named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comedians, Kountry Wayne originally wanted to be a rapper, but was catapulted to fame after posting funny short videos to Facebook. 8 p.m. at 6 N. Laurel St. $43-$63. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

RVA Bacon Fest

Sunday

The Bacon Fest is back for the first time in three years! Head to the 17th Street Market for all things bacon, such as BLTs, maple bacon funnel cakes, veggie bacon and much more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/events/3035866330073865

South of the James Sunday Market Sunday

The popular South of the James Farmers Market is starting a Sunday market with farmers, artists and culinary artists. If it’s successful, the Sunday market will continue into the summer. And don’t worry, the RVA Big Market is still happening every Saturday at Bryan Park. South of the James Sunday Market will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at Forest Hill Park, corner of New Kent and 42nd Street. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/SOJmarket

— Colleen Curran

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Rust' camera crew member calls deadly shooting the result of a 'perfect storm'

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News