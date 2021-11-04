Top five weekend events: Fire, Flour, & Fork, South of the James Sunday Market & RVA Bacon Fest

Fire, Flour & Fork returns on a smaller scale, and RVA Bacon Fest brings back the sizzle this weekend. Plus, comedian Kountry Wayne, the Christmas Classic, and SOTJ Farmers Market at Forest Hill Park on Sundays.
Fire, Flour & Fork
Friday-Sunday
The “weekend-long gathering for the food curious” returns in-person but downsized, with a foodie event about America’s culinary founding father James Hemings; a discussion moderated by Stephanie Ganz at the Hatch Kitchen Cafe with Vallery Lomas, winner of season three of ABC’s “Great American Baking Show,” and Keya Wingfield, winner of Food Network’s 2021 Spring Baking Championship; and a Sunday drag brunch with Darienne Lake from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at entry of each event. Prices and venues vary. FireFlourandFork.com
Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival Friday-Sunday
Who’s ready for some holiday shopping? The Christmas Classic brings pottery, jewelry, glass, clothing, décor and more from over 300 artisans to the Richmond Raceway Complex. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $9 adults, $1 children. ChristmasClassic.com
Kountry Wayne & Friends
Saturday
Stand-up comedian Kountry Wayne, known for his original characters “Drip” the Dope Boy and “Buddy” the Sugar Daddy, is headed to the Altria Theater for a night of laughs. Named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comedians, Kountry Wayne originally wanted to be a rapper, but was catapulted to fame after posting funny short videos to Facebook. 8 p.m. at 6 N. Laurel St. $43-$63. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
RVA Bacon Fest
Sunday
The Bacon Fest is back for the first time in three years! Head to the 17th Street Market for all things bacon, such as BLTs, maple bacon funnel cakes, veggie bacon and much more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/events/3035866330073865
South of the James Sunday Market Sunday
The popular South of the James Farmers Market is starting a Sunday market with farmers, artists and culinary artists. If it’s successful, the Sunday market will continue into the summer. And don’t worry, the RVA Big Market is still happening every Saturday at Bryan Park. South of the James Sunday Market will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at Forest Hill Park, corner of New Kent and 42nd Street. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/SOJmarket
— Colleen Curran