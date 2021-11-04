Top five weekend events: Fire, Flour, & Fork, South of the James Sunday Market & RVA Bacon Fest

Stand-up comedian Kountry Wayne, known for his original characters “Drip” the Dope Boy and “Buddy” the Sugar Daddy, is headed to the Altria Theater for a night of laughs. Named one of Variety’s Top 10 Comedians, Kountry Wayne originally wanted to be a rapper, but was catapulted to fame after posting funny short videos to Facebook. 8 p.m. at 6 N. Laurel St. $43-$63. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

RVA Bacon Fest

Sunday

The Bacon Fest is back for the first time in three years! Head to the 17th Street Market for all things bacon, such as BLTs, maple bacon funnel cakes, veggie bacon and much more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/events/3035866330073865

South of the James Sunday Market Sunday

The popular South of the James Farmers Market is starting a Sunday market with farmers, artists and culinary artists. If it’s successful, the Sunday market will continue into the summer. And don’t worry, the RVA Big Market is still happening every Saturday at Bryan Park. South of the James Sunday Market will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at Forest Hill Park, corner of New Kent and 42nd Street. Free entry; pay as you go. https://www.facebook.com/SOJmarket

— Colleen Curran