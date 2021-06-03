Top five weekend events: Flowers After 5, Monument Avenue 10K and Innsbrook Uncorked & Untapped

Kick off the month of June with the start of Flowers After 5, the Monument Avenue 10K in new locations, Innsbrook Uncorked & Untapped, and a free concert from the Richmond Symphony at Pocahontas State Park.

Flowers After 5

Starts Thursday

Flowers After 5, a weekly concert series at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden held through September, kicks off this week. The series will be held in two separate areas to promote social distancing. This week, Love Redemption will perform folk, R&B, gospel and rock ’n’ roll at the Bloemendaal House, while Kenneth Von Kellner will play jazz and blues at the Luck Garden. 5 to 9 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$14; free for members. LewisGinter.org or (804) 262-9887

Monument Avenue 10K

Thursday through Sunday

The Monument Avenue 10K will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. For starters, it won’t be held on Monument Avenue, but in two parks: Byrd Park and Dorey Park. Courses will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with start and finish lines. $20-$50. SportsBackers .org/events/ukrops-monument-avenue-10k

Aaron Lewis at After Hours

Friday