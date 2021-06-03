 Skip to main content
Top five weekend events: Flowers After 5, Monument Avenue 10K and Innsbrook Uncorked & Untapped
Kick off the month of June with the start of Flowers After 5, the Monument Avenue 10K in new locations, Innsbrook Uncorked & Untapped, and a free concert from the Richmond Symphony at Pocahontas State Park.

Flowers After 5

Starts Thursday

Flowers After 5, a weekly concert series at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden held through September, kicks off this week. The series will be held in two separate areas to promote social distancing. This week, Love Redemption will perform folk, R&B, gospel and rock ’n’ roll at the Bloemendaal House, while Kenneth Von Kellner will play jazz and blues at the Luck Garden. 5 to 9 p.m. at 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$14; free for members. LewisGinter.org or (804) 262-9887

Monument Avenue 10K

Thursday through Sunday

The Monument Avenue 10K will look a little different this year because of the pandemic. For starters, it won’t be held on Monument Avenue, but in two parks: Byrd Park and Dorey Park. Courses will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with start and finish lines. $20-$50. SportsBackers .org/events/ukrops-monument-avenue-10k

Aaron Lewis at After Hours

Friday

Country music singer Aaron Lewis performs at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park on his “State I’m In” tour. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 6. 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. $26-$99. AfterHoursConcertSeries.com or (800) 514-3849

Innsbrook Uncorked & Untapped Saturday

Innsbrook Uncorked & Untapped will deliver a day of music, food trucks, Virginia wine and local craft beer. Richmond party bands Dance Candy and Weekend Plans will perform. Chairs or blankets are encouraged. 1 to 5 p.m. at Innsbrook Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen. $10-$30. InnsbrookAfterHours.com

Pocahontas Premieres: The Richmond Symphony

Saturday

The Richmond Symphony helps celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pocahontas State Park and the 50th anniversary of Chesterfield County’s Parks and Recreation Department with an outdoor concert at Pocahontas. Gates open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8. Heritage Amphitheater at 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. Free, but $10 parking fee and advance registration are required. To register, go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Pocahontas Premieres.”

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

