Top five weekend events: Flying Squirrels, Friday Cheers & Grace Potter

Brown’s Island concerts, baseball games, farmers markets and more events are back in Richmond!
Several of them took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. And we are so happy to see them return.
South of the James Farmers Market Thursdays
The popular farmers market returns to Forest Hill Park on Thursday nights with farmers, artists, food trucks, produce, meats and more. 4-7 p.m. at Forest Hill Park, West 42nd Street and New Kent Avenue. Through October.
Flying Squirrels
Through Sunday
The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond, finally! With baseball in town again, it feels like a return to some kind of normal. The Squirrels will be facing off against the Hartford Yard Goats with wine slushies and dogs allowed on Thursday, happy hour on Friday, fireworks on Saturday and a Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday. 6:35 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday. 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8-$15. (894) 359-FUNN (3866).
Friday Cheers Friday
Friday Cheers is back on Brown’s Island with pod-seating concerts and local talent to rock out almost every Friday night in May and June. The season kicks off with a sold-out concert from the Cris Jacobs Band (above) performing folk, rock and funk, with soulful siren Deau Eyes opening. A few Friday Cheers concerts still have tickets available. Reserve them now; they’re going fast. 6-9:30 p.m. at Brown’s Island. $30-$60 for two- to eight-person pod. www.venturerichmond.com.
Grace Potter on Brown’s Island Saturday
Friday Cheers isn’t the only concert series happening on Brown’s Island this spring and summer. Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books shows at The Broadberry and The Camel, is also bringing pod-seating concerts to the island, starting with a show from the rock-pop powerhouse Grace Potter. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. $149.99-$249.99 per four-person pod. https://thebroadberry.com.
Mother’s Day
Sunday
Happy Mother’s Day! After a crazy pandemic year where moms juggled working from home with child care and virtual school and regular household responsibilities, mothers deserve a trophy this year. There are lots of ways to celebrate Mom this Sunday. Take her out to brunch, to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., admission $8-$14, to stroll the gardens, or to Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road, for a free stroll around the gardens just for Mother’s Day.
— Colleen Curran