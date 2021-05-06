Top five weekend events: Flying Squirrels, Friday Cheers & Grace Potter

Brown’s Island concerts, baseball games, farmers markets and more events are back in Richmond!

Several of them took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. And we are so happy to see them return.

South of the James Farmers Market Thursdays

The popular farmers market returns to Forest Hill Park on Thursday nights with farmers, artists, food trucks, produce, meats and more. 4-7 p.m. at Forest Hill Park, West 42nd Street and New Kent Avenue. Through October.

Flying Squirrels

Through Sunday

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond, finally! With baseball in town again, it feels like a return to some kind of normal. The Squirrels will be facing off against the Hartford Yard Goats with wine slushies and dogs allowed on Thursday, happy hour on Friday, fireworks on Saturday and a Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday. 6:35 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday. 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8-$15. (894) 359-FUNN (3866).

Friday Cheers Friday