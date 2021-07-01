Top five weekend events: Fourth of July fireworks

This week’s top five picks are all about the Fourth of July on Sunday. Get ready for some good old-fashioned red, white and blue festivities and fireworks in the sky all over town.
City of Richmond fireworks at Dogwood Dell Sunday
Fireworks return to Dogwood Dell after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The free city-organized event draws a huge crowd every year, but this time, there will be no entertainment or festivities before the fireworks. Also, visitors will not be allowed to sit within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, as the city will be shooting larger shells this year. Instead, the public is invited to view the fireworks displays from the Shields and Swan lakes area, Fountain Lake area, and the area in front of the Carillon. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:15 p.m. (804) 646-5733
Fireworks at ThE Diamond
Saturday and Sunday
Fireworks will light up the sky around The Diamond after the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Get your tickets early; these games often sell out. Both games start at 6:05 p.m.; fireworks will follow. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8 to $12. SquirrelsBaseball.com or (804) 359-3866
Red, White and Lights in Henrico Sunday
Red, White and Lights returns to Henrico County with a family-friendly festival followed by a concert from the Richmond Symphony and a laser-light show finale. The event includes music, food trucks and roving entertainment from Jonathan Austin, Miss Sheri the Clown, and Uncle Sam on Stilts. Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome. Free. 4 to 10 p.m. at Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park, 3400 Mountain Road, Glen Allen. Henrico.us/Calendar/Red-White-and-Lights-2021 or (804) 501-7275
Fourth of July at Colonial Downs
Sunday
Colonial Downs will host a fireworks display for the Fourth of July that can be viewed from the parking lot. Food trucks Dominion Dogs, Wrapperz D-lite and Kona-Ice will be on-site. Lawn chairs are welcome. Free; pay as you go. Event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m. 10515 Colonial Downs Parkway, New Kent. Free. RosiesGaming.com/New-Kent or (804) 966-7223
Chesterfield fireworks Sunday
Head to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds for an Independence Day celebration. Festivities kick off with music from 1980s band The Deloreans and food sales by vendors, followed by fireworks. All traffic must enter on Krause Road. Additional sites for viewing fireworks will be available in adjacent parking lots. Gates open at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at dark. 10300 Courthouse Road. Chesterfield.gov/4441/Fourth-of-July-Celebration
