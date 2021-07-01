Top five weekend events: Fourth of July fireworks

This week’s top five picks are all about the Fourth of July on Sunday. Get ready for some good old-fashioned red, white and blue festivities and fireworks in the sky all over town.

City of Richmond fireworks at Dogwood Dell Sunday

Fireworks return to Dogwood Dell after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The free city-organized event draws a huge crowd every year, but this time, there will be no entertainment or festivities before the fireworks. Also, visitors will not be allowed to sit within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, as the city will be shooting larger shells this year. Instead, the public is invited to view the fireworks displays from the Shields and Swan lakes area, Fountain Lake area, and the area in front of the Carillon. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:15 p.m. (804) 646-5733

Fireworks at ThE Diamond

Saturday and Sunday

Fireworks will light up the sky around The Diamond after the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Get your tickets early; these games often sell out. Both games start at 6:05 p.m.; fireworks will follow. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $8 to $12. SquirrelsBaseball.com or (804) 359-3866

Red, White and Lights in Henrico Sunday