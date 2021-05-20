Top five weekend events: Friday Cheers, Kings Dominion & Busch Gardens

Friday Cheers, a pod-seating concert from The Futurebirds, and Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens open for the season.
Friday Cheers: Agents of Good Roots
Friday
Friday Cheers takes over Brown’s Island, 500 Tredegar St., for its second concert of the season with Richmond rockers Agents of Good Roots and Americana band Leon III, 6-9:30 p.m. This show is sold out, but a few other Friday Cheers concerts scheduled for late June and early July still have tickets. Reserve yours now; they’re going fast. www.venturerichmond.com.
Rock ’N’ Heal Friday
Take in a pod-seating concert from Athens, Ga.-formed indie rock band The Futurebirds at the Bon Secours Training Center. The show is a fundraiser for the World Pediatric Project. In the past, the event has been held in a private home and organized by the Junior Board. But this year, organizers decided to host a socially distanced concert in response to the pandemic. With light appetizers from Mosaic, beer and wine and a silent auction. Music starts at 7:45 p.m. (gates open at 7 p.m.) at 2401 W. Leigh St. $500-$1,000 for a four-person pod. https://e.givesmart.com/events/koX/
Kings Dominion opens Saturday
After being closed last summer due to the pandemic, Kings Dominion reopens for a regular season with roller coasters, family entertainment and Soak City water park with Coconut Shores, a new waterplay and “beachfront” dining area. Reservations or advance tickets will be required to enter the park. Face coverings are required inside the park. Kings Dominion, Doswell. Daily admission: $39.99. www.kingsdominion.com.
Busch GardenS AND WATER COUNTRY USA Starts thursday
Busch Gardens hosts its Food & Wine Festival from Thursday through Sunday with 75 wines, brews and cocktails and over 25 international flavors. Water Country USA reopens Saturday with limited capacity after being closed last year due to the pandemic. Open on select weekends since January, the theme park starts its full season Wednesday. Reservations are required. $46.99 and up. buschgardens.com/williamsburg.
‘The Dirty South’ opens at VMFA Saturday
New exhibit “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” explores the legacy of Black culture in the African American South through the viewpoints of Black musicians and more. The exhibit, organized by the VMFA’s curator of modern and contemporary art, Valerie Cassel Oliver, begins with the jazz and blues of the 1920s to the rise of hip-hop today. Featuring more than 140 works of art in a variety of genres from sculpture, painting and drawing to photography and film as well as sound pieces and large-scale installation works. $10-$12. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Sept. 6.
— Colleen Curran
— Colleen Curran