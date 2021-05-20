Top five weekend events: Friday Cheers, Kings Dominion & Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens hosts its Food & Wine Festival from Thursday through Sunday with 75 wines, brews and cocktails and over 25 international flavors. Water Country USA reopens Saturday with limited capacity after being closed last year due to the pandemic. Open on select weekends since January, the theme park starts its full season Wednesday. Reservations are required. $46.99 and up. buschgardens.com/williamsburg .

New exhibit “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” explores the legacy of Black culture in the African American South through the viewpoints of Black musicians and more. The exhibit, organized by the VMFA’s curator of modern and contemporary art, Valerie Cassel Oliver, begins with the jazz and blues of the 1920s to the rise of hip-hop today. Featuring more than 140 works of art in a variety of genres from sculpture, painting and drawing to photography and film as well as sound pieces and large-scale installation works. $10-$12. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Sept. 6.