Top five weekend events: Gabriel Iglesias, Black Book Expo & baby lambs at Ruxville Farm

It’s your weekend to open your mind — whether you get behind the beat of Buddha, follow Fluffy or seek higher consciousness through the weighty words of impactful Black authors. So, skip the snooze button, open your mind and look ahead.

Tsherin Sherpa: Spirits

Now open

The path to enlightenment runs down Arthur Ashe Boulevard, past the gift shop and into the Evans Court Gallery. Tibetan American artist Tsherin Sherpa returns to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (you may remember him from the “Awaken” exhibit in 2019) with an exhibit of traditional Buddhist paintings and sculptures shaped by contemporary themes. Through Oct. 16. $8-$10. 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. www.vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400.

Gabriel Iglesias

Saturday

When you earn a billion YouTube views and sell out venues including Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House, you can choose any nickname you want. Gabriel Iglesias went with “Fluffy” — and it stuck. The stand-up juggernaut, “Magic Mike” star and frequent voice-over actor brings the funny to Petersburg. $41.50-$71.50. 8 p.m. at VSU Multi-Purpose Center, Virginia State University, 20809 Second Ave., Petersburg. http://vsumpc.com/ or (804) 524-3300.

Black Book Expo at Dominion Energy Center

Saturday and Sunday

Hybrid-event “Black Book Expo, A Conscious Literary Festival” transforms from digital author meet-and-greet to in-person celebration of black authors, history, social justice and other themes. Buy books, soak in live entertainment and meet authors throughout Rhythm Hall. 3 to 7 p.m. 600 E. Grace St. https://efsinc.org/ or (804) 644-3900.

Marcus King at The National

Saturday and Sunday

Not since 1955’s “Enchantment Under the Sea” dance at Hill Valley High have we gotten such a good look at the “future” of guitar playing. Fourth-generation musician Marcus King is no Marty McFly — he’s better, able to travel through genres and time from rock to soul with some help from his brass section. Second show added on Sunday. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. 708 E. Broad St. $25-$30. www.thenationalva.com/ or (804) 612-1900.

Open Barn and Studio at Ruxville Farm

Sunday

Everything is better with baby lambs. Hitch your wagon and head south by southwest to Moseley’s Ruxville Farm for a day of weaving demonstrations, snacks and shopping. We mentioned the baby lambs, right? 1 to 6 p.m. 6001 Clayville Lane. www.facebook.com/ ruxvillefarm/ or (804) 639-0881.

— Mike Ward