Top five weekend events: GardenFest of Lights, Legendary Santa & Winterfest

Lots of events are happening this weekend and beyond, including Dominion Energy's GardenFest of Lights, the Model Railroad Show, Legendary Santa and more.

GardenFest of Lights Now open

Stroll through the grounds at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and see over a million lights during GardenFest of Lights. This year’s theme is “Naturally Connected,” and things seem extra bright with 16,000 lights on the Darlington Oak Tree, 48 new forms and characters, and a 25-foot-tall live Christmas tree in the Conservatory. The model trains are back, as well as family favorites, such as the spider web maze for kids and the warming fire where you can buy marshmallows to toast. Tickets must be purchased online; no walk-up tickets will be sold. Open 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 9; closed Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 and 25. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$18. (804) 262-9887 or LewisGinter.org

Model Railroad Show Friday-Sunday