Top five weekend events: Gospel Fest, Perkinson Center opens for public performances & VMFA Family Day

There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend, with performances starting at the new Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester, Gospel Fest at Dogwood Dell, and VMFA Family Days returning for in-person family fun at the museum.
‘Pink Unicorn’ Starts Thursday
Richmond Triangle Players performances return for the first time at full capacity with “Pink Unicorn,” an award-winning play about a Texas mom whose values are called into question when her teenager comes out as genderqueer. Various times through Aug. 15 at 1300 Altamont Ave. $10-$40. RTriangle.org or (804) 346-8113
Afro-Zen AllStars Thursday
As part of the city’s Festival of Arts program, Afro-Zen Allstars will perform for free at Church Hill’s Libby Hill Park, 7:30 p.m. at 2801 E. Franklin St. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021
baxter perkinson center opens Friday
After decades of planning, the new Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education is now open for live performances. Bettman & Halpin (inset), an award-winning duo who perform Americana, folk and bluegrass, will play two 45-minute sets in the new space, with intermission. The 20,500-square-foot venue with its 350-seat Jimmy Dean Theater is the first new nonprofit arts center in the Richmond region built from the ground up in the past 50 years. 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at 11810 Centre St., Chester. $30-$40. PerkinsonCenter.org or (804) 748-5555
Gospel Fest Sunday
Head to Dogwood Dell for Gospel Fest hosted by Richmond gospel queen and on-air personality Sheilah Belle, as part of the city’s free Festival of Arts. 4 p.m. at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021
VMFA Family Day — Celebrate African and African American Art: Music & Tradition Sunday
Head to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for a Family Day to explore the artistic traditions of the African American South and celebrate the exhibition “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse.” There will be performances and a gallery hunt. Participants will receive take-home art bags containing supplies for three art activities, plus a voucher for complimentary admission to “The Dirty South” exhibit. 1 to 4 p.m. at Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400
— Colleen Curran