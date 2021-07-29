Top five weekend events: Gospel Fest, Perkinson Center opens for public performances & VMFA Family Day

There’s a lot to celebrate this weekend, with performances starting at the new Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester, Gospel Fest at Dogwood Dell, and VMFA Family Days returning for in-person family fun at the museum.

‘Pink Unicorn’ Starts Thursday

Richmond Triangle Players performances return for the first time at full capacity with “Pink Unicorn,” an award-winning play about a Texas mom whose values are called into question when her teenager comes out as genderqueer. Various times through Aug. 15 at 1300 Altamont Ave. $10-$40. RTriangle.org or (804) 346-8113

Afro-Zen AllStars Thursday

As part of the city’s Festival of Arts program, Afro-Zen Allstars will perform for free at Church Hill’s Libby Hill Park, 7:30 p.m. at 2801 E. Franklin St. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021

baxter perkinson center opens Friday