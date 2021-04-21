Top five weekend events: Historic Garden Week, Herbs Galore and James River Film Festival

Spring is in full effect this weekend with Historic Garden Week, Herbs Galore and More, family movies in the outfield and the return of the Richmond Kickers. Historic Garden Week in Richmond Thursday Historic Garden Week returns to Richmond this week. Last year’s tour was canceled (due to the coronavirus pandemic) for only the second time in history; the other cancellation came during World War II. Earlier this week, Historic Garden Week explored Richmond’s Hampton Gardens and Church Hill. On Thursday, the tour wraps up with a sold-out visit to the gardens of Monument Avenue. If you missed getting tickets to Richmond’s tours, there are still more Garden Week excursions happening in Roanoke and Lexington through Saturday. Visit www.vagardenweek.org/main/tours to find out more. Herbs Galore and More Saturday Grab your red wagon and head to Maymont for Herbs Galore and More where you can shop and browse plant vendors selling herbs, annuals, perennials, trees, vegetables and garden goods. There also will be live music and food trucks on site. Attendance is limited due to COVID-19 protocols, and advance tickets are required. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Carriage House Lawn, 1700 Hampton St. $7 per person; free for members and children ages 12 and younger. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166. Rockin for RACC Sunday Head to Main Line Brewery for a day of music from Janet Martin, The Atkinsons, Hazeltone, Love Redemption and more to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control. 1-7 p.m. at Main Line Brewery, 1603 Ownby Lane. Dogs are welcome. $10. https://mainlinerva.com/ or (804) 387-9670. Kickers home opener Saturday The Richmond Kickers will host their home opener Saturday against the defending USL League One Title-Winners, Greenville Triumph SC. Masks are mandatory inside the stadium. 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave. $18-$30. www.richmond kickers.com or (804) 644-5425. Virtual James River Film Festival Thursday-Sunday The James River Film Festival is going virtual this year, which isn’t the greatest news. But it does mean that you can see nine programs in four days, and it’s all free (although donations are appreciated). On Friday, the festival will screen “True Uncut Tales from Andy Warhol’s Silver Factory,” and on Saturday, you can watch “Comic Book Confidential,” just to name a few of the cutting-edge documentaries and films. Times vary. www.jamesriverfilm.org.