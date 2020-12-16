Top five weekend events: Holiday movies at The Byrd & Goochland Drive-In, Tacky Light Tours & Holiday Markets

Tacky Lights Tours Now through New Year’s Eve

You can plan your own tacky lights tour using the RTD’s Tacky Lights List. Pick out a few houses and drive by to see the lights. Or if you want to get fancy and have someone do the driving for you, you can book a Tacky Lights Tour. With many providers, you can bring your own drinks and food and turn it into a tacky lights party on wheels. Taylor’s Classic Trolley, James River Transportation, Anytime Limousines and RVA Tuk Tuks are still taking reservations. Prices vary. More information at https://richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights/transportation/ and https://rvatuktuk.com.

Stony Point On Ice performance Saturday

Enjoy a free ice-skating performance from James River Ice Theatre from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Hit the ice yourself before or after the performance; $7 for skating and $7 skate rental. The mall is also offering complimentary horse and carriage rides from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Holiday markets

Saturday and Sunday

Stop by a holiday market to shop for artisan, handmade, local gifts. The Richmond Moon Market at Triple Crossing Beer aims to highlight the area’s “weirdest and most wonderful” artisans selling art, jewelry, crafts, tarot card readings, plants, crystals, apparel and more, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 5203 Hatcher St. https://triplecrossing.com. The Lakeside Holiday Market will feature fresh food items for sale, such as bread, jams and produce, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lakeside Farmers’ Market at 6110 Lakeside Ave. https://www.facebook.com/LakesideMarketRVA. And the Bizarre Market pop-up is featuring 45 local vendors from noon to 6 p.m. daily through Monday, Dec. 21, at 2702 W. Cary St., or you can even shop online at https://bizarremarket.net/shop.

— Colleen Curran