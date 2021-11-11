Top five weekend events: InLight, Richmond Marathon & Tom Segura

Break out the cheering section for the Richmond Marathon, head to Great Shiplock Park for InLight, get ready to laugh with comedian Tom Segura, plus lots more ways to have fun this weekend.
InLight Friday and Saturday
InLight, the roving illuminated arts festival, is bringing light-based art installations and performances to Great Shiplock Park, Chapel Island, and nearby sites along the Virginia Capital Trail this year. Artworks will touch on themes and histories that can be found at these sites, such as the trade and labor of enslaved people, the industrial revolution and the impact on the environment. 7 to 11 p.m. at 2803 Dock St. Free. https://1708Gallery.org
Harlem 100 Friday
Michael Mwenso, a Sierra Leonean vocalist, caught the attention of James Brown and Wynton Marsalis. Now he leads The Shakes, a band that serves up the best of the Harlem Renaissance. Featuring vocalists Brianna Thomas and Vuyo Sotashe and Mathis Picard on piano. 7:30 p.m. at 410 Westhampton Way. $25, $10 for students and ages 18 and younger. (804) 289-8980 or Tickets.Modlin.Richmond.edu
Richmond Marathon Saturday
The VCU Health Richmond Marathon is back in action and in-person with a 26.2-mile run through the city and along the river. If you’re looking to cheer on the action, check out the party zones with music and noisemakers at miles 7, 13 and 19. Marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. at Fifth and Grace streets. RichmondMarathon.org
Tom Segura Saturday
Stand-up comedian and prolific podcaster Tom Segura heads to the Altria Theater. Known for his Netflix specials and podcasts, “Your Mom’s House,” which he hosts with his comedian wife, and “2 Bears, 1 Cave,” which he hosts with comedian Bert Kreischer, Segura is a funny storyteller who often takes aim at himself and his family. 7 p.m. show is sold out; tickets to 10 p.m. show were still available as of this writing. 6 N. Laurel St. $28-$48. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Sunday
Inspired by the beloved box set, “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical,” with an original story and score, brings to life the magic and mystery of the elf that likes to move around the house. 6 p.m. at Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $32.95-$62.95. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
— Colleen Curran