Top five weekend events: InLight, Richmond Marathon & Tom Segura

Break out the cheering section for the Richmond Marathon, head to Great Shiplock Park for InLight, get ready to laugh with comedian Tom Segura, plus lots more ways to have fun this weekend.

InLight Friday and Saturday

InLight, the roving illuminated arts festival, is bringing light-based art installations and performances to Great Shiplock Park, Chapel Island, and nearby sites along the Virginia Capital Trail this year. Artworks will touch on themes and histories that can be found at these sites, such as the trade and labor of enslaved people, the industrial revolution and the impact on the environment. 7 to 11 p.m. at 2803 Dock St. Free. https://1708Gallery.org

Harlem 100 Friday

Michael Mwenso, a Sierra Leonean vocalist, caught the attention of James Brown and Wynton Marsalis. Now he leads The Shakes, a band that serves up the best of the Harlem Renaissance. Featuring vocalists Brianna Thomas and Vuyo Sotashe and Mathis Picard on piano. 7:30 p.m. at 410 Westhampton Way. $25, $10 for students and ages 18 and younger. (804) 289-8980 or Tickets.Modlin.Richmond.edu

Richmond Marathon Saturday