Top five weekend events: Israeli Film Festival, Hot Wheels & Barbette’s Brunch Ball

Courtesy of the film “Upheaval”

Warm up your weekend plans with two concerts from Suggesting Rhythm at the Ashland Theatre, Hot Wheels at the Science Museum, the Israeli Film Festival and a blow-out drag queen brunch in the spirit of Man Ray at the VMFA, and more.

Suggesting Rhythm Saturday

Suggesting Rhythm, a six-piece Richmond band that recreates the music of The Grateful Dead, is performing two shows at The Ashland Theatre, one acoustic at 1 p.m. and the other electric at 7 p.m. Requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. 205 England St. $20-$30. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.

‘Hot Wheels’ at Science Museum Through Sunday

The “Hot Wheels” exhibit is racing out of the Science Museum of Virginia this weekend. If you want to catch the interactive exhibit where you can race cars down a six-lane speed track or try your Hot Wheels on a booster power track, be sure to swing by before it closes on Sunday. 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.

A Tribute to Patti LaBelle

Saturday