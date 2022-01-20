Top five weekend events: Israeli Film Festival, Hot Wheels & Suggesting Rhythm

Warm up your weekend plans with two concerts from Suggesting Rhythm at the Ashland Theatre, Hot Wheels at the Science Museum, the Israeli Film Festival and more.
Suggesting Rhythm
Saturday
Suggesting Rhythm, a six-piece Richmond band that recreates the music of The Grateful Dead, is performing two shows at The Ashland Theatre, one acoustic at 1 p.m. and the other electric at 7 p.m. Requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. 205 England St. $20-$30. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.
‘Hot Wheels’ at Science Museum
Through Sunday
The “Hot Wheels” exhibit is racing out of the Science Museum of Virginia this weekend. If you want to catch the interactive exhibit where you can race cars down a six-lane speed track or try your Hot Wheels on a booster power track, be sure to swing by before it closes on Sunday. 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.
A Tribute to Patti LaBelle
Saturday
Swing by the Tin Pan for a tribute to the Lady of Soul featuring Ms. Shawn Allen and Billboard saxophonist Brian Lenair. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at 8982 Quioccasin Road. $37.50. www.tinpanrva.com or (804) 447-8189.
RESCHEDULED FOR FEB. 20: Barbette’s Brunch Ball
This event has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 variant concerns.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is throwing a drag queen brunch in honor of the Man Ray exhibit and Barbette, one of Man Ray’s subjects in the exhibit. Barbette was an elegant trapeze artist and high-wire entertainer who was born as a man named Vander Clyde Broadway. Barbette would perform as a woman and remove her wig at the end of the show. In Paris, Barbette became a sensation. Six drag queens from Richmond’s vibrant drag community will headline a high-energy brunch show in the Marble Hall. Will be held Feb. 20.
— Colleen Curran