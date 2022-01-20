 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five weekend events: Israeli Film Festival, Hot Wheels & Suggesting Rhythm
0 Comments

Top five weekend events: Israeli Film Festival, Hot Wheels & Suggesting Rhythm

  • 0

Warm up your weekend plans with two concerts from Suggesting Rhythm at the Ashland Theatre, Hot Wheels at the Science Museum, the Israeli Film Festival and more.

Suggesting Rhythm

Suggesting Rhythm

Suggesting Rhythm

Saturday

Suggesting Rhythm, a six-piece Richmond band that recreates the music of The Grateful Dead, is performing two shows at The Ashland Theatre, one acoustic at 1 p.m. and the other electric at 7 p.m. Requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. 205 England St. $20-$30. www.ashlandtheatre.org or (804) 401-7007.

HotWheelsExhibition_ScienceMuseumofVirginia30.jpg

‘Hot Wheels’ at Science Museum

Through Sunday

The “Hot Wheels” exhibit is racing out of the Science Museum of Virginia this weekend. If you want to catch the interactive exhibit where you can race cars down a six-lane speed track or try your Hot Wheels on a booster power track, be sure to swing by before it closes on Sunday. 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$15.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.

A Tribute to Patti LaBelle

Saturday

Swing by the Tin Pan for a tribute to the Lady of Soul featuring Ms. Shawn Allen and Billboard saxophonist Brian Lenair. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) at 8982 Quioccasin Road. $37.50. www.tinpanrva.com or (804) 447-8189.

RESCHEDULED FOR FEB. 20: Barbette’s Brunch Ball

This event has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 variant concerns.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is throwing a drag queen brunch in honor of the Man Ray exhibit and Barbette, one of Man Ray’s subjects in the exhibit. Barbette was an elegant trapeze artist and high-wire entertainer who was born as a man named Vander Clyde Broadway. Barbette would perform as a woman and remove her wig at the end of the show. In Paris, Barbette became a sensation. Six drag queens from Richmond’s vibrant drag community will headline a high-energy brunch show in the Marble Hall. Will be held Feb. 20.

— Colleen Curran

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Silk Sonic announce Las Vegas residency

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell, to be reauctioned
Entertainment

Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell, to be reauctioned

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio went on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess.

Jimmy Buffett looks at 50 years after his 1st Key West gig
Entertainment

Jimmy Buffett looks at 50 years after his 1st Key West gig

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A profane phone call and Jimmy Buffett’s inability to keep his daily planner organized 50 years ago in Miami set in motion events that changed the music world. Those events made the singer-songwriter one of the most beloved entertainers in America. And one of the wealthiest, with a net worth around $600 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News