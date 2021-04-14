Top five weekend events: Jackson Ward’s 150th Anniversary, outdoor concert with Brad Spivey & NASCAR

There’s a lot to do this weekend with NASCAR’s return to the Richmond Raceway, a celebration of Jackson Ward’s 150th anniversary with guided tours and live projections, an outdoor concert of country classics from Brad Spivey, and a masterworks performance of Mozart and Boulogne from the Richmond Symphony.
Jackson Ward’s 150th anniversary
Saturday
Mark the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward with “Illuminating Legacies: Giles B. Jackson Day,” a kickoff event for a monthslong celebration of the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhood and the “Birthplace of Black Entrepreneurship.” The festivities will consist of a series of socially distanced outdoor events across the neighborhood, including food trucks, art activities, and over a dozen live projections that will share the ward’s origin story . Attendees may opt for self-guided tours on foot or by personal vehicle or guided tours via trolley or tuk tuks beginning on the Third Street side of the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The JXN Project is hosted by Richmond sisters and organizers Enjoli Moon and Sesha Joi Pritchett-Moon (pictured at upper right). 6-10 p.m. www.thejxnproject.com.
Outdoor concert with Brad Spivey
Saturday
Brad Spivey, former The Honky Tonk Experience frontman, performs country classics in a 60-minute socially distanced, outdoor acoustic concert, 3 p.m. at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road. Tickets are $30 per one- to two-person pod, $50 per three- to four-person pod and $20 per person at the door based on availability. The venue is located on a grassy field; blankets and chairs are encouraged. (804) 261-ARTS or www.artsglenallen.com.
NASCAR Saturday and Sunday
Racing returns to Richmond Raceway for the first time with fans (!) since the pandemic with the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series and Toyota Owners 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the audience is limited. Masks are required. No tailgating is allowed in the parking lots. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Tickets start at $35; kids 12 and younger are admitted free. (866) 455-7223 or www.richmondraceway.com.
Trunk Show Band Presents ’90s Mixtape Saturday
Head to Hardywood Craft Brewery for ’90s music from the Trunk Show Band. With a beer release of Fightin’ Hokies Lager and La Bete food truck. 5:30 p.m. at 2408 Ownby Lane. Free. (804) 420-2420 or https://hardywood.com.
Richmond Symphony Masterworks
Friday-Sunday
The Richmond Symphony presents music from two super-star composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from Salzburg and Joseph Boulogne from Guadeloupe. While Mozart’s name and music survived through time, the name of Joseph Boulogne, the first known classical composer of African ancestry, disappeared. This concert will bring the music of both to life. Featuring violinist Kevin Zhu, winner of the 2012 Menuhin Competition. In-person and streaming options are available. 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $28-$82. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.
— Colleen Curran