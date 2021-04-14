Top five weekend events: Jackson Ward’s 150th Anniversary, outdoor concert with Brad Spivey & NASCAR

There’s a lot to do this weekend with NASCAR’s return to the Richmond Raceway, a celebration of Jackson Ward’s 150th anniversary with guided tours and live projections, an outdoor concert of country classics from Brad Spivey, and a masterworks performance of Mozart and Boulogne from the Richmond Symphony.

Jackson Ward’s 150th anniversary

Saturday

Mark the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward with “Illuminating Legacies: Giles B. Jackson Day,” a kickoff event for a monthslong celebration of the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhood and the “Birthplace of Black Entrepreneurship.” The festivities will consist of a series of socially distanced outdoor events across the neighborhood, including food trucks, art activities, and over a dozen live projections that will share the ward’s origin story . Attendees may opt for self-guided tours on foot or by personal vehicle or guided tours via trolley or tuk tuks beginning on the Third Street side of the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The JXN Project is hosted by Richmond sisters and organizers Enjoli Moon and Sesha Joi Pritchett-Moon (pictured at upper right). 6-10 p.m. www.thejxnproject.com.

Outdoor concert with Brad Spivey

Saturday