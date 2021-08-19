Top five weekend events: Lockn', Foreigner & Bluegrass Fest

Wrap up the dog days of summer with Tommy Emmanuel at the Dominion Energy Center, Foreigner at After Hours, Bluegrass Fest at Pocahontas, music at Dogwood Dell and more.

Lockn’

Friday-Sunday

It’s the second weekend of Lockn’, which is spread out over three weekends this year instead of one. There will be four sets from jam band Goose this weekend, along with music from Dawes, Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger and more. Lockn’ Farm in Arrington. Single-day ticket, $67.50; three-day pass, $199. LocknFarm.com

Foreigner at After Hours Friday

Late ’70s to early ’80s rock band Foreigner, known for hits such as “Hot-Blooded” and “Cold as Ice,” visits After Hours. Mechanicsville High School student and guitarist Chase Demastus will open for the band. Chase, who won a contest conducted by WKLR radio, will perform a 10-minute solo set on electric guitar of classic rock songs. Foreigner is donating $50 to Chase for his performance and an additional $500 to his high school’s music program in Chase’s name. $26-$99. 6 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., in Doswell. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com

Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell Friday-Sunday