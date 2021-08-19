 Skip to main content
Top five weekend events: Lockn', Foreigner & Bluegrass Fest
Wrap up the dog days of summer with Tommy Emmanuel at the Dominion Energy Center, Foreigner at After Hours, Bluegrass Fest at Pocahontas, music at Dogwood Dell and more.

Lockn’

Friday-Sunday

It’s the second weekend of Lockn’, which is spread out over three weekends this year instead of one. There will be four sets from jam band Goose this weekend, along with music from Dawes, Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger and more. Lockn’ Farm in Arrington. Single-day ticket, $67.50; three-day pass, $199. LocknFarm.com

Foreigner at After Hours Friday

Late ’70s to early ’80s rock band Foreigner, known for hits such as “Hot-Blooded” and “Cold as Ice,” visits After Hours. Mechanicsville High School student and guitarist Chase Demastus will open for the band. Chase, who won a contest conducted by WKLR radio, will perform a 10-minute solo set on electric guitar of classic rock songs. Foreigner is donating $50 to Chase for his performance and an additional $500 to his high school’s music program in Chase’s name. $26-$99. 6 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., in Doswell. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com

Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell Friday-Sunday

It’s a weekend of free performances at Dogwood Dell with City Dance Theatre at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and then Plunky performing jazz fusion at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Richmond Concert Band at 6 p.m. Sunday. 1300 Blanton Ave. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021

Bluegrass Fest at Pocahontas Saturday

Enjoy an evening of bluegrass from Maryland’s The High & Wides, who perform a mix of country, Western swing and rockabilly, plus Richmond’s South Hill Banks quartet and the River City Band, which plays versions of tunes by Ralph Stanley and others. $20, plus parking. 6 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) at Pocahontas State Park, 10301 State Park Road, Chesterfield. MyTicketsToBuy.com/event/1696

Tommy Emmanuel

Saturday

Tommy Emmanuel — often called one of the greatest acoustic guitarists of all time with his complex fingerstyle technique — plays the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center. $29.50-$55. 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) at 600 E. Grace St. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

