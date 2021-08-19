Top five weekend events: Lockn', Foreigner & Bluegrass Fest

The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance 7/23/2017: Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn’. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance) Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn’. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance) The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance 7/23/2017: Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn’. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance) Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn’. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance) The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance 7/23/2017: Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn’. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance) Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn’. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance) The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN’. Sam O’Keefe/Te News & Advance
Celia Dennis, of Connecticut, blows bubbles during a performance by String Cheese Incident Friday evening at Lockn'. (Photo by Max Oden/The News & Advance)
The crowd is washed in light as The String Cheese Incident performs its first of two sets Thursday at LockN'. Sam O'Keefe/Te News & Advance
Foreigner performed at the Innsbrook After Hours concert series in Glen Allen in May 2015.
Kelly Hansen of Foreigner entertained the crowd during an Innsbrook After Hours show in Henrico County on May 29, 2015.
Tommy Emmanuel hits the stage at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center on Saturday.
Wrap up the dog days of summer with Tommy Emmanuel at the Dominion Energy Center, Foreigner at After Hours, Bluegrass Fest at Pocahontas, music at Dogwood Dell and more.
It’s the second weekend of Lockn’, which is spread out over three weekends this year instead of one. There will be four sets from jam band Goose this weekend, along with music from Dawes, Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger and more. Lockn’ Farm in Arrington. Single-day ticket, $67.50; three-day pass, $199. LocknFarm.com
Foreigner at After Hours Friday
Late ’70s to early ’80s rock band Foreigner, known for hits such as “Hot-Blooded” and “Cold as Ice,” visits After Hours. Mechanicsville High School student and guitarist Chase Demastus will open for the band. Chase, who won a contest conducted by WKLR radio, will perform a 10-minute solo set on electric guitar of classic rock songs. Foreigner is donating $50 to Chase for his performance and an additional $500 to his high school’s music program in Chase’s name. $26-$99. 6 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., in Doswell. (800) 514-3849 or AfterHoursConcertSeries.com
Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell Friday-Sunday
It’s a weekend of free performances at Dogwood Dell with City Dance Theatre at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and then Plunky performing jazz fusion at 8 p.m. Saturday and the Richmond Concert Band at 6 p.m. Sunday. 1300 Blanton Ave. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021