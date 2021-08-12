Top five weekend events: Lockn', Prince tribute at Dogwood Dell, and Black Violin

Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin heads to town, Lockn’ kicks off three weekends of music in Arrington, Prince tribute takes the stage at Dogwood Dell — plus more fun things to do are happening this weekend.

Grammy-nominated classical and hip-hop duo Black Violin are headed to the Perkinson Center for the Arts. The duo are classically trained with Kev Marcus on the violin and Wil Baptiste on the viola, merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals, breaking stereotypes and blending musical styles. Their album “Take The Stairs” was nominated for best contemporary instrumental album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. 8 p.m. at 11810 Centre St., Chester. $65. PerkinsonCenter.org or (804) 748-5555

Even though Lockn’ will look a little different this year, there will still be plenty of rockin’. Instead of a single festival packed with people for one long weekend, there will be three straight weekends — starting Friday with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and The Slip. The next two weekends will feature Goose and Tedeschi Trucks Band, respectively, along with other acts. For this weekend, single-day tickets are $67.50 and three-day passes are $199. Lockn’ Farm in Arrington. LocknFarm.com