Top five weekend events: Lockn', Prince tribute at Dogwood Dell, and Black Violin

Grammy-nominated duo Black Violin heads to town, Lockn’ kicks off three weekends of music in Arrington, Prince tribute takes the stage at Dogwood Dell — plus more fun things to do are happening this weekend.
Black Violin
Thursday
Grammy-nominated classical and hip-hop duo Black Violin are headed to the Perkinson Center for the Arts. The duo are classically trained with Kev Marcus on the violin and Wil Baptiste on the viola, merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals, breaking stereotypes and blending musical styles. Their album “Take The Stairs” was nominated for best contemporary instrumental album at the 2021 Grammy Awards. 8 p.m. at 11810 Centre St., Chester. $65. PerkinsonCenter.org or (804) 748-5555
Lockn’ Festival
Friday-Sunday
Even though Lockn’ will look a little different this year, there will still be plenty of rockin’. Instead of a single festival packed with people for one long weekend, there will be three straight weekends — starting Friday with Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and The Slip. The next two weekends will feature Goose and Tedeschi Trucks Band, respectively, along with other acts. For this weekend, single-day tickets are $67.50 and three-day passes are $199. Lockn’ Farm in Arrington. LocknFarm.com
Prince Tribute
Friday
All hail the Purple One! It’s a Prince tribute from performer Anthony Cosby Jr. at Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts. Free. 8 p.m. at 1300 Blanton Ave. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021
Side by Side Community Fair
Saturday
Head to Diversity Richmond for a community fair with Safe Space Market’s LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors and makers, food trucks, beer and wine and music at 6 p.m. Stick around for the Springtime broadcast featuring drag entertainer Alvion Arnell Davenport, music from Big Stone Gap and a special appearance by actor and producer Rosario Dawson at 8:30 p.m., which can also be viewed on YouTube or Facebook. The event is a fundraiser for Side By Side, which supports LGBTQ+ youth across Virginia. 1407 Sherwood Ave. SideBySideVA.org
Richmond Night Market
Saturday
The Richmond Night Market returns with DJ Mikemetic, Legacy Band, artist S. Ross Browne, who painted a riveting version of “The Surrender of Lee” last year during Richmond’s social justice protests, plus food, vendors. 5 p.m. Free entry; pay as you go. 17th Street in Shockoe Bottom. Facebook.com/ Richmond-Night-Market-196335021681
— Colleen Curran