Top five weekend events: 'Mile of Music' at Forest Hill Park, Mobile Soul Sunday, Vibefest and more

The Richmond Symphony at Forest Hill Park, music and brews on Brown’s Island for a good cause, Mobile Soul Sunday and Vibefest are all happening this weekend.

Big Freedia Friday

The queen of New Orleans bounce music is coming to Richmond Music Hall on her first post-pandemic tour. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. 623 E. Main St. $25. Etix.com

Mile of Music: Forest Hill Park

Saturday

The Richmond Symphony is bringing a “Mile of Music” to Forest Hill Park, with several performing groups — including a brass quintet, a string quartet and a woodwinds quintet — set up along an approximately 1-mile route within the park. The event is being held as a COVID-era alternative to the Big Tent festival. 2 to 4 p.m. at 4021 Forest Hill Ave. Free. RichmondSymphony.com

Hammers & Ales Saturday

During this fundraiser for the Richmond Community ToolBank, from noon to 5 p.m. on Brown’s Island, teams will build park benches and picnic tables and be entertained by music from Deau Eyes, Prabir (left) and Andrew Alli & Josh Small. Plus, Väsen Brewing will provide the beer. Team donations range from $100 to $300. TinyURL.com/hammers-ales-2021