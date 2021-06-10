Top five weekend events: 'Mile of Music' at Forest Hill Park, Mobile Soul Sunday, Vibefest and more

The Richmond Symphony at Forest Hill Park, music and brews on Brown’s Island for a good cause, Mobile Soul Sunday and Vibefest are all happening this weekend.
Big Freedia Friday
The queen of New Orleans bounce music is coming to Richmond Music Hall on her first post-pandemic tour. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. 623 E. Main St. $25. Etix.com
Mile of Music: Forest Hill Park
Saturday
The Richmond Symphony is bringing a “Mile of Music” to Forest Hill Park, with several performing groups — including a brass quintet, a string quartet and a woodwinds quintet — set up along an approximately 1-mile route within the park. The event is being held as a COVID-era alternative to the Big Tent festival. 2 to 4 p.m. at 4021 Forest Hill Ave. Free. RichmondSymphony.com
Hammers & Ales Saturday
During this fundraiser for the Richmond Community ToolBank, from noon to 5 p.m. on Brown’s Island, teams will build park benches and picnic tables and be entertained by music from Deau Eyes, Prabir (left) and Andrew Alli & Josh Small. Plus, Väsen Brewing will provide the beer. Team donations range from $100 to $300. TinyURL.com/hammers-ales-2021
Mobile Soul Sunday Sunday
The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience is hosting a Mobile Soul Sunday at two locations with 22 food trucks, DJ Lonnie B and Aliyah the DJ, local artisans and vendors, and a silent headphones pop-up party. Noon to 5 p.m. at John Marshall High School, 4225 Old Brook Road; and Huguenot High School, 7945 Forest Hill Ave. Free; pay as you go. Register at MobileSoulSundayRemix.Eventbrite.com.
Vibefest Sunday
A parking-lot party with a purpose, Vibefest features all-day music from The Taters, Cary Street Ramblers, Tin Can Fish Band, The Hullabaloos and more, as well as dishes from Positive Vibe Café. The event benefits Positive Vibe Foundation’s training program for individuals with disabilities. Noon to 6 p.m. at Stratford Hills Shopping Center, 6788 Forest Hill Ave. $10 donation; food for purchase. (804) 560-9622 or PositiveVibeRVA.com
