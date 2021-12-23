Top five weekend events: Miracle on Cary, Tacky Lights & Christmas Town

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at The Byrd Theatre
Thursday-Sunday
Enjoy the holidays at The Byrd with Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer for a holiday singalong and screening of the James Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We hear there is even snow. Times vary; open on Christmas. $8. 2908 W. Cary St. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org/
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights
Nightly
If you haven’t been to Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights yet, now is the time. The holiday light display in Henrico County just scored the No. 2 spot on USA Today’s 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights list. This year’s display seems especially bright with more than a million lights, and the trains are back and there’s the cutest little holiday gnome house you’ve ever seen in the conservatory. Open 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 9; closed this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are limited, and popular times are selling out quickly. For greatest availability, try weeknights and times before 5 and after 7 p.m. Advance tickets only. $8-$14. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org
Miracle on Cary
Nightly
Have you “Christmased” in Richmond if you haven’t been to Miracle on Cary, the delightful holiday pop-up bar at The Jasper in Carytown? Scoot yourself over to the holiday-decorated bar for fancy cocktails, such as a Snowball Old-Fashioned or Christmas Carol Barrel, served in kitschy Santa Claus glasses. Don’t be surprised if there’s a line to get in. 5 p.m.-midnight through Dec. 31; closed Christmas Day. 3113 W. Cary St. http://jasperbarrva.com
Tacky Lights
Nightly
It’s full-blown Tacky Lights season! If you’re looking for some new houses to check out this season, try these : 11001 Long Branch Drive and 8512 Tallion Way in Chesterfield County for dancing synchronized lights; 7610 Sweetbriar Road, also known as “Christmas on Sweetbriar,” in Henrico County; 8304 St. Charles Road in Richmond; 11731 Parrish Creek Lane, 307 Rossmere Drive and 2330 Wadebridge Road in Chesterfield, and more. Check out the full list on Page C4 or at https://richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights. Through Dec. 31.
Busch Gardens Christmas Town
Daily
If you’re looking to get in the holiday spirit, head to Busch Gardens Christmas Town in Williamsburg for one of the brightest holiday light displays in the country with more than 10 million lights. Featuring three new holiday shows plus seasonal classics, such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express and ‘Twas that Night ice-skating show. Plus over 20 rides and roller coasters, dining options and shopping throughout the park. Tickets start at $39.99 online. Through Jan. 2. https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg.
— Colleen Curran