Top five weekend events: Miracle on Cary, Tacky Lights & Christmas Town

Enjoy the holidays at The Byrd with Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer for a holiday singalong and screening of the James Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We hear there is even snow. Times vary; open on Christmas. $8. 2908 W. Cary St. (804) 353-9911 or https://byrdtheatre.org/

If you haven’t been to Dominion Energy’s GardenFest of Lights yet, now is the time. The holiday light display in Henrico County just scored the No. 2 spot on USA Today’s 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights list. This year’s display seems especially bright with more than a million lights, and the trains are back and there’s the cutest little holiday gnome house you’ve ever seen in the conservatory. Open 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 9; closed this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are limited, and popular times are selling out quickly. For greatest availability, try weeknights and times before 5 and after 7 p.m. Advance tickets only. $8-$14. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org