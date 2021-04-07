Top five weekend events: Mutts at Maymont, Ellen Glasgow House Estate Sale & Rooftop Sessions at The HofGarden

Bring your puppy to Maymont, attend a silent dance party in Shockoe Bottom, swing by a pop-up market at The Diamond or head to the rooftop at The HofGarden for a live performance ... it’s all happening this weekend.

The Ellen Glasgow house, former home to the Pulitzer Prize-winning Richmond author who died in 1945, is going on sale in Monroe Ward for the first time in more than 30 years. Art Style Design Richmond is hosting an estate sale for current owners, preservationists and art collectors Jack and Tricia Pearsall this week. The sale offers the opportunity to tour the Ellen Glasgow house for the first time in years, as well as browse the Pearsalls’ collection of modern, Hollywood Regency and midcentury modern furnishings, paintings and objects. Masks required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 1 W. Main St. To view the major items, visit estatesales.net.