 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top five weekend events:New Year's Eve at Hardywood, Tang & Biscuit & JewFro
0 Comments

Top five weekend events:New Year's Eve at Hardywood, Tang & Biscuit & JewFro

  • 0

Start planning where you want to ring in 2022 with New Year’s Eve celebrations at Hardywood, JewFro, Tang & Biscuit and more.

(Tickets to New Year’s Eve events were still available as of this writing; be sure to call or check websites in advance.)

New Year’s Eve at Kabana Rooftop: A Black Tie Affair

Friday

Kabana Rooftop is throwing a fancy dress-up bash for New Year’s Eve, 20 stories high above downtown Richmond. Featuring DJs, appetizers, a champagne toast and a countdown to midnight. Starts at 9 p.m. at 700 E. Main St. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at NYEATKABANA.eventbrite.com.

Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom

Friday

Head to the Broadberry for ’80s music and yacht rock from Three Sheets to the Wind. Swing into the new year with lots of Hall & Oates covers and an ’80s prom theme. 8 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. Tickets $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required. (804) 353-1888 or www.thebroadberry.com

Bubbly & Brews NYE Bash at Hardywood

Friday

Head to Hardywood for a New Year’s Eve celebration with heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music from cover band The Dundies and party favors. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 9 p.m. $35 and up (includes one drink and a midnight toast). 2408 Ownby Lane. (804) 420-2420 or https://hardywood.com

Interactive New Year’s Eve Dinner at JewFro

Friday

JewFro, the new Jewish and African fusion spot in Shockoe Bottom, is hosting an interactive prix-fixe dinner to ring in the New Year. The creative spot promises to infuse each course with a wow factor, such as smoke, bubbles, molecular gastronomy and more. Reservations start at 5 p.m. at 1721 E. Franklin St. $65-$80. (804) 269-0742 or www.jewfrorestaurant.com

New Year’s Eve at Tang & Biscuit

Friday

Tang & Biscuit, the indoor shuffleboard social club in Scott’s Addition, is hosting a Studio 54 disco-themed New Year’s Eve bash with ’70s party music from Shades of Gray, dancing and, of course, plenty of shuffleboard. Glam ’70s disco attire encouraged. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at 3406 W. Moore St. $25. (804) 362-8264 or https://tangandbiscuit.com

— Colleen Curran

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalise divorce

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After 15-year legal dispute, James Brown’s estate is finally sold for an estimated $90 million
Entertainment

After 15-year legal dispute, James Brown’s estate is finally sold for an estimated $90 million

R&B legend James Brown’s estate has been sold for an estimated $90 million, enabling him to fulfill his dying wish to fund scholarships for children in need for perpetuity. The scholarship trust will help kids in South Carolina, where Brown was born, and Georgia, where he grew up, estate executor Russell L. Bauknight told the New York Times. Primary Wave, which manages estates and song ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News