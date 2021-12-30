Top five weekend events:New Year's Eve at Hardywood, Tang & Biscuit & JewFro

Start planning where you want to ring in 2022 with New Year’s Eve celebrations at Hardywood, JewFro, Tang & Biscuit and more.

(Tickets to New Year’s Eve events were still available as of this writing; be sure to call or check websites in advance.)

New Year’s Eve at Kabana Rooftop: A Black Tie Affair

Friday

Kabana Rooftop is throwing a fancy dress-up bash for New Year’s Eve, 20 stories high above downtown Richmond. Featuring DJs, appetizers, a champagne toast and a countdown to midnight. Starts at 9 p.m. at 700 E. Main St. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at NYEATKABANA.eventbrite.com.

Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom

Friday

Head to the Broadberry for ’80s music and yacht rock from Three Sheets to the Wind. Swing into the new year with lots of Hall & Oates covers and an ’80s prom theme. 8 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. Tickets $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required. (804) 353-1888 or www.thebroadberry.com

Bubbly & Brews NYE Bash at Hardywood