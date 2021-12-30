Top five weekend events:New Year's Eve at Hardywood, Tang & Biscuit & JewFro

Start planning where you want to ring in 2022 with New Year’s Eve celebrations at Hardywood, JewFro, Tang & Biscuit and more.
(Tickets to New Year’s Eve events were still available as of this writing; be sure to call or check websites in advance.)
New Year’s Eve at Kabana Rooftop: A Black Tie Affair
Friday
Kabana Rooftop is throwing a fancy dress-up bash for New Year’s Eve, 20 stories high above downtown Richmond. Featuring DJs, appetizers, a champagne toast and a countdown to midnight. Starts at 9 p.m. at 700 E. Main St. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at NYEATKABANA.eventbrite.com.
Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom
Friday
Head to the Broadberry for ’80s music and yacht rock from Three Sheets to the Wind. Swing into the new year with lots of Hall & Oates covers and an ’80s prom theme. 8 p.m. at 2729 W. Broad St. Tickets $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test required. (804) 353-1888 or www.thebroadberry.com
Bubbly & Brews NYE Bash at Hardywood
Friday
Head to Hardywood for a New Year’s Eve celebration with heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music from cover band The Dundies and party favors. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 9 p.m. $35 and up (includes one drink and a midnight toast). 2408 Ownby Lane. (804) 420-2420 or https://hardywood.com
Interactive New Year’s Eve Dinner at JewFro
Friday
JewFro, the new Jewish and African fusion spot in Shockoe Bottom, is hosting an interactive prix-fixe dinner to ring in the New Year. The creative spot promises to infuse each course with a wow factor, such as smoke, bubbles, molecular gastronomy and more. Reservations start at 5 p.m. at 1721 E. Franklin St. $65-$80. (804) 269-0742 or www.jewfrorestaurant.com
New Year’s Eve at Tang & Biscuit
Friday
Tang & Biscuit, the indoor shuffleboard social club in Scott’s Addition, is hosting a Studio 54 disco-themed New Year’s Eve bash with ’70s party music from Shades of Gray, dancing and, of course, plenty of shuffleboard. Glam ’70s disco attire encouraged. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at 3406 W. Moore St. $25. (804) 362-8264 or https://tangandbiscuit.com
— Colleen Curran