Top five weekend events: New Year's Eve events cancelled at Hardywood & The Broadberry

Update: New Year's Eve cancellations have started rolling in, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. We will update this story as they come in.
(Be sure to call or check websites in advance if planning to attend.)
New Year’s Eve at Kabana Rooftop: A Black Tie Affair
Friday
Kabana Rooftop is throwing a fancy dress-up bash for New Year’s Eve, 20 stories high above downtown Richmond. Featuring DJs, appetizers, a champagne toast and a countdown to midnight. Starts at 9 p.m. at 700 E. Main St. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at NYEATKABANA.eventbrite.com.
CANCELLED: Three Sheets to the Wind: New Year’s Prom
Friday
This event has been cancelled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
CANCELLED: Bubbly & Brews NYE Bash at Hardywood
Friday
This event has been cancelled.
Interactive New Year’s Eve Dinner at JewFro
Friday
JewFro, the new Jewish and African fusion spot in Shockoe Bottom, is hosting an interactive prix-fixe dinner to ring in the New Year. The creative spot promises to infuse each course with a wow factor, such as smoke, bubbles, molecular gastronomy and more. Reservations start at 5 p.m. at 1721 E. Franklin St. $65-$80. (804) 269-0742 or www.jewfrorestaurant.com
New Year’s Eve at Tang & Biscuit
Friday
Tang & Biscuit, the indoor shuffleboard social club in Scott’s Addition, is hosting a Studio 54 disco-themed New Year’s Eve bash with ’70s party music from Shades of Gray, dancing and, of course, plenty of shuffleboard. Glam ’70s disco attire encouraged. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at 3406 W. Moore St. $25. (804) 362-8264 or https://tangandbiscuit.com
— Colleen Curran