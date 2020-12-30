 Skip to main content
Top five weekend events: Pandemic New Year's Eve
A Royal New Year’s Eve at Tang & Biscuit

Thursday

Tang & Biscuit is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a British-themed party, where you can count down to 2021 at 7 p.m. (midnight in the UK), since the curfew here cuts off the midnight toast. With music from The Crain Brothers Band. Costumes encouraged; think Dr. Who, the Spice Girls or the Royalty Party. 5-10 p.m. at 3406 W. Moore St. Reserved tables: $30-$500. https://www.eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve Roaring ’20s Drag Show at Kabana Rooftop

Thursday

“Drag” into 2021 with a Roaring ’20s themed party at Kabana Rooftop, 700 E. Main St., 20th floor. Seated dinner with drag show and a champagne toast. Two seatings: 6 and 8:30 p.m. $50 per person. www.eventbrite.com or (804) 545-3412.

New Year’s Eve ball drop

thursday

Celebrate New Year’s Eve early with a family-friendly balloon drop at Off the Wall, an indoor bounce and party place. Visitors can bounce, dance and enjoy a New Year’s Eve countdown and balloon drop at 7:45 p.m. Open 5-8 p.m. at 9201 Midlothian Turnpike. $10. www.offthewallparty.com or (804) 717-5867.

So Long 2020 Virtual 5K

Thursday

Sports Backers is ready to kick 2020 to the curb with a virtual 3.1-mile event. You can complete the course wherever you like and get a T-shirt that says, “I kicked 2020’s asphalt.” $17. https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/so-long-2020-presented-by-capital-one/

‘Cold Science’

Through Sunday

There won’t be a Noon Year’s Eve ball drop at the Science Museum of Virginia this year due to the need for social distancing, but the museum is hosting a special “Cold Science” exhibit for winter break where kids can experiment with cold substances and freezing objects. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$20.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400.

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

