Top five weekend events: Pandemic New Year's Eve

Tang & Biscuit is celebrating New Year’s Eve with a British-themed party, where you can count down to 2021 at 7 p.m. (midnight in the UK), since the curfew here cuts off the midnight toast. With music from The Crain Brothers Band. Costumes encouraged; think Dr. Who, the Spice Girls or the Royalty Party. 5-10 p.m. at 3406 W. Moore St. Reserved tables: $30-$500. https://www.eventbrite.com.