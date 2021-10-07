Top five weekend events: Richmond Folk Festival, The Struts & John Cleese

Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong performed as the opening act on the Altria Stage during opening night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/12/2018. 10/13/2018: Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong performed as the opening act on the Altria Stage during opening night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/12/2018. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong performed as the opening act on the Altria Stage during opening night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/12/2018. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong performed as the opening act on the Altria Stage during opening night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/12/2018. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong performed as the opening act on the Altria Stage during opening night of the Richmond Folk Festival, Friday 10/12/2018. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH A zydeco dance lesson was offered Friday at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion during the Richmond Folk Festival. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH A zydeco dance lesson was offered Friday at the Dominion Energy Dance Pavilion during the Richmond Folk Festival. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH The 14th Richmond Folk Festival kicked off Friday night at the Altria Stage. An estimated 200,000 people will attend the three-day festival. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH The 14th Richmond Folk Festival kicked off Friday night at the Altria Stage. An estimated 200,000 people will attend the three-day festival. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong was the opening act of the festival, which continues Saturday and Sunday. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH Gospel singer Cora Harvey Armstrong was the opening act of the festival, which continues Saturday and Sunday. JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH 10/6/2019: CASYM is an orchestra consisting entirely of steel pans ' percussion instruments fashioned from 55-gallon oil drums an
In October 2019, people headed to Brown’s Island for the Richmond Folk Festival. While last year’s festival was virtual, the 2021 rendition will return to Richmond’s riverfront Friday through Sunday for in-person performances.
Super Chikan plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 10/13/2019: Crowd members take selfies on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Crowd members take selfies on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Close up of Super Chikan's guitar on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Close up of Super Chikan's guitar on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Rakeem Bruce of Richmond kept the beat going for visitors after they left the folk festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Rakeem Bruce of Richmond kept the beat going for visitors after they left the folk festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Sisters Adrienne Claiborne (left) of Richmond and Ronda Riddick (right) of Va. Beach laugh with Riddick's daughter Shanta Riddick-Agiri (center) on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019. DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Sisters Adrienne Claiborne (left) of Richmond and Ronda Riddick (right) of Va. Beach laugh with Riddick's daughter Shanta Riddick-Agiri (center) on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019. DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Diane and Paul Martin from Amelia grabb
Michael Doucet plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 10/13/2019: Crowd members take selfies on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Crowd members take selfies on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Close up of Super Chikan's guitar on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Close up of Super Chikan's guitar on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Rakeem Bruce of Richmond kept the beat going for visitors after they left the folk festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Rakeem Bruce of Richmond kept the beat going for visitors after they left the folk festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Sisters Adrienne Claiborne (left) of Richmond and Ronda Riddick (right) of Va. Beach laugh with Riddick's daughter Shanta Riddick-Agiri (center) on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019. DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Sisters Adrienne Claiborne (left) of Richmond and Ronda Riddick (right) of Va. Beach laugh with Riddick's daughter Shanta Riddick-Agiri (center) on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019. DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH Diane and Paul Martin from Amelia grabb
Friday night opening of the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 11, 2019.
Image from Sunday October 11, 2015 at the 11th Folk Festival in Richmond, Va. Morning broke to cloudless skies and tens and tens of thousands came down to the Banks of the James for the full-sensory immersion offered by this world-class event. (Skip Rowland/NCTA/VR)
Drive-In Laser Light Show
The Richmond Folk Festival returns for in-person music on Richmond’s riverfront this weekend! Plus, The Struts are headed to The National, Music at Maymont wraps up its season, and John Cleese takes center stage at the Altria Theater.
The Richmond Folk Festival is back and bringing more than 30 acts to five stages along Richmond’s riverfront. There is so much to see and do that, basically, you just need to show up with an open mind and comfortable shoes. But, if you’re looking for a few suggestions, crowd-pleaser Rare Essence will be back with go-go, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble will bring Argentine tango, and “Dizzy Spellz” trumpeter Sean Jones with tap dancer-singer Brinae Ali (right) will move you, to name a few. Masks and vaccines are encouraged. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brown’s Island; 690 Byrd St. for drop-off location. Free entry; $10 donation suggested per day. RichmondFolkFestival.org
Mt. Joy, Trampled By Turtles at Maymont
Music at Maymont brings Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock outfit from Los Angeles, and Trampled By Turtles, a bluegrass folk-rock band popular in Richmond, to the beautiful grounds of Maymont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. $25-$140. 1700 Hampton St. MusicAtMaymont.com