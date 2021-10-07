Top five weekend events: Richmond Folk Festival, The Struts & John Cleese

The Richmond Folk Festival is back and bringing more than 30 acts to five stages along Richmond’s riverfront. There is so much to see and do that, basically, you just need to show up with an open mind and comfortable shoes. But, if you’re looking for a few suggestions, crowd-pleaser Rare Essence will be back with go-go, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble will bring Argentine tango, and “Dizzy Spellz” trumpeter Sean Jones with tap dancer-singer Brinae Ali (right) will move you, to name a few. Masks and vaccines are encouraged. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brown’s Island; 690 Byrd St. for drop-off location. Free entry; $10 donation suggested per day. RichmondFolkFestival.org