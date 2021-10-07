 Skip to main content
Top five weekend events: Richmond Folk Festival, The Struts & John Cleese
Top five weekend events: Richmond Folk Festival, The Struts & John Cleese

The Richmond Folk Festival returns for in-person music on Richmond’s riverfront this weekend! Plus, The Struts are headed to The National, Music at Maymont wraps up its season, and John Cleese takes center stage at the Altria Theater.

Richmond Folk Festival

Friday-Sunday

The Richmond Folk Festival is back and bringing more than 30 acts to five stages along Richmond’s riverfront. There is so much to see and do that, basically, you just need to show up with an open mind and comfortable shoes. But, if you’re looking for a few suggestions, crowd-pleaser Rare Essence will be back with go-go, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble will bring Argentine tango, and “Dizzy Spellz” trumpeter Sean Jones with tap dancer-singer Brinae Ali (right) will move you, to name a few. Masks and vaccines are encouraged. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brown’s Island; 690 Byrd St. for drop-off location. Free entry; $10 donation suggested per day. RichmondFolkFestival.org

Mt. Joy, Trampled By Turtles at Maymont

Saturday

Music at Maymont brings Mt. Joy, a five-piece indie rock outfit from Los Angeles, and Trampled By Turtles, a bluegrass folk-rock band popular in Richmond, to the beautiful grounds of Maymont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 6:30 p.m. $25-$140. 1700 Hampton St. MusicAtMaymont.com

The Struts

Saturday

The English rock band swings into Richmond in support of its latest release, “Strange Days.” The group’s live shows have won rave reviews, with frontman Luke Spiller being described as “the musical love child of Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger.” Vaccination is required for this performance and all shows going forward at The National. 8 p.m. at 708 E. Broad St. $23-$27.50. (888) 929-7849 or TheNationalVa.com

Drive-In Laser Light Show

Thursday-Sunday

Head to the Richmond Raceway to see a drive-in laser light show. According to organizers, shows usually use only three to five lasers, but this one will feature 25 lasers for a wow-worthy, family-friendly show. Expect to hear hits from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and today, choreographed with high-powered lasers and large-screen laser projection. Tailgating is welcome; bring your own chairs, blankets and refreshments. The show lasts 60 minutes. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $29.99-$99.99 per car. (678) 701-6114 or CabinFeverLaserShow.com

John Cleese Sunday

Legendary Monty Python comedian John Cleese brings his stand-up show “Why There Is No Hope” to the Altria Theater stage. His show explores the dysfunction of contemporary society and how nobody knows anything, with Cleese’s signature comedic spin. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at 6 N. Laurel St. $32-$125.50. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

— Colleen Curran

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

