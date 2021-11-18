 Skip to main content
Top five weekend events: Richmond Holiday Light Show, Winter Wondrettes & Craft + Design 2021 Online
The holidays are headed our way and bringing much to cheer. A new drive-thru holiday light show lands at the Richmond Raceway, the Winter Wondrettes kick off their holiday performance at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a new holiday musical opens at Richmond Triangle Players — and there’s even more on tap this weekend.

Craft + Design 2021 Online

Friday-Sunday

Shop for unique items from 100 artists from across the country at Craft + Design, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s annual event that’s going online this year. The museum-quality show features ceramics, jewelry, furniture, decorative fiber, wearables, glass, metals and more. If you want to check out the goods in person, stop by the free pop-up shop at VisArts, 1812 W. Main St., featuring some of Craft + Design’s local artists, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Shopping online is free (suggested $10 donation) from Friday to Sunday. VisArts.org/Events/Craft-Design-Show

Virginia Opera: ‘La Bohème’

Friday and Sunday

Virginia Opera returns to the Dominion Energy Center for the first time in over a year and a half with a fresh take on Puccini’s “La Bohème” with “La Bohème: Rodolfo Remembers.” In this 90-minute version, Rodolfo, now a successful writer and poet, reflects on his youth as a starving artist in Paris and the love of his life, Mimi. Friday 8 p.m., Sunday 2:30 p.m. at 600 E. Grace St. $25-$130. (866) 673-7282. VaOpera.org

Winter Wondrettes

Opens Saturday

The Winter Wonderettes sing hits from the ’60s in this holiday-themed show where they work their musical magic to save the Harper’s Hardware holiday party from disaster after Santa goes missing. Select dates through Jan. 1; times vary. $49. Swift Creek Mill Theatre, 17401 U.S. Route 1, South Chesterfield. (804) 748-5203 or SwiftCreekMill.com

Richmond Holiday Light Show

Starts Friday

A new drive-thru holiday light show is setting up shop at the Richmond Raceway this year. Expect to see thousands of lights synchronized to music for a family-friendly 20-minute experience. Select dates through Dec. 30. 5-10 p.m. at 4690 Carolina Ave. $23-$35 per vehicle. HolidayLightShow.com

‘A Christmas Kaddish’

Opens Friday

The new holiday musical “A Christmas Kaddish” at Richmond Triangle Players is about a young couple rediscovering hope and joy for the holidays. With an original score by Levi Meerovich, along with some traditional holiday carols, “A Christmas Kaddish” combines Christmas and Hanukkah traditions for a brand-new celebration. Times vary, through Dec. 18. Proof of vaccination is required. $10-$40. Robert B. Moss Theatre, 1300 Altamont Ave. (804) 346-8113 or RTriangle.org

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

