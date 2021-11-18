Top five weekend events: Richmond Holiday Light Show, Winter Wondrettes & Craft + Design 2021 Online

The holidays are headed our way and bringing much to cheer. A new drive-thru holiday light show lands at the Richmond Raceway, the Winter Wondrettes kick off their holiday performance at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a new holiday musical opens at Richmond Triangle Players — and there’s even more on tap this weekend.

Craft + Design 2021 Online

Friday-Sunday

Shop for unique items from 100 artists from across the country at Craft + Design, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s annual event that’s going online this year. The museum-quality show features ceramics, jewelry, furniture, decorative fiber, wearables, glass, metals and more. If you want to check out the goods in person, stop by the free pop-up shop at VisArts, 1812 W. Main St., featuring some of Craft + Design’s local artists, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Shopping online is free (suggested $10 donation) from Friday to Sunday. VisArts.org/Events/Craft-Design-Show

Virginia Opera: ‘La Bohème’

Friday and Sunday