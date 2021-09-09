Top five weekend events: Richmond International Film Festival, Lucy Dacus & Richmond Symphony performs Violins of Hope

The Richmond Symphony and Violins of Hope Sunday

The Richmond Symphony will perform with some of the violins from the Violins of Hope, a traveling exhibit of the instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The symphony will perform pieces from Franz Schubert and Gustav Mahler, as well as from the film “Schindler’s List.” $10-$35. 3 p.m. at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. Etix.com or (800) 514-3849

SpeakUp 5K Saturday

The SpeakUp 5K takes to Byrd Park with fun zones and inspirational messages for the whole family. The goal of the run is to help educate teens battling depression and is inspired by Cameron K. Gallagher, a 16-year-old from Henrico County who ran races to battle depression. She died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2014 while running a half-marathon. To spread her message, anyone near or far can take part by completing a 5K course on their own. $20-$40. 9 a.m. at Byrd Park, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. CKGFoundation.org/SpeakUp5K

Down Home Family Reunion

Sunday