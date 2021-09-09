Top five weekend events: Richmond International Film Festival, Lucy Dacus & Richmond Symphony performs Violins of Hope

The fall arts season is in full swing with the Richmond International Film Festival, the Richmond Symphony performing Violins of Hope, Lucy Dacus returning for hometown concerts at The National,
the Down Home Family Reunion and more.
Richmond International Film Festival
Now through Sunday
RIFF is back in action, bringing 150 films — and 20 bands — to town. On Friday, check out the Friday Night Music Spotlight at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane, with five bands playing styles including alternative and indie pop. The festival features films from 20-plus countries, including ones from local filmmakers such as “Her Name Was Jo” and “Come on In.” Times and ticket prices vary. Most films will be screened at the Byrd Theatre, at 2908 W. Cary St., and Movieland, at 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. RIFF.eventive.org/welcome
Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker
Friday & Saturday
Richmond’s indie star Lucy Dacus may have moved to Philadelphia, but she returns with former boygenius bandmate Julien Baker for two sold-out shows at The National. Dacus is on tour in support of her latest album, “Home Video”; the video for the title track was shot at the Byrd Theatre. 8 p.m. at The National, 708 E. Broad St. TheNationalVa.com or (888) 929-7849
The Richmond Symphony and Violins of Hope Sunday
The Richmond Symphony will perform with some of the violins from the Violins of Hope, a traveling exhibit of the instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The symphony will perform pieces from Franz Schubert and Gustav Mahler, as well as from the film “Schindler’s List.” $10-$35. 3 p.m. at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 600 E. Grace St. Etix.com or (800) 514-3849
SpeakUp 5K Saturday
The SpeakUp 5K takes to Byrd Park with fun zones and inspirational messages for the whole family. The goal of the run is to help educate teens battling depression and is inspired by Cameron K. Gallagher, a 16-year-old from Henrico County who ran races to battle depression. She died from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2014 while running a half-marathon. To spread her message, anyone near or far can take part by completing a 5K course on their own. $20-$40. 9 a.m. at Byrd Park, 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. CKGFoundation.org/SpeakUp5K
Down Home Family Reunion
Sunday
It’s the 30th Down Home Family Reunion, a celebration of African American folklife presented by the Elegba Folklore Society. Head to Kanawha Plaza for music from The Legendary Blue Notes, The Sahel Band and Another Level, plus African dance from the Elegba Folklore Society. The celebration includes a heritage market, food for sale, and a children’s area. Free. 2 to 7 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza, 701 E. Canal St. EFSInc.org
