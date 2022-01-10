Top five weekend events: Richmond Jewish Food Festival, MLK concert from Richmond Symphony & The Connells

With the omicron variant on the rise, be sure to check websites for any changes before heading out. All events were planned as of this writing, but changes are happening rapidly.

Dwight Yoakum

Friday

Legendary country singer Dwight Yoakum plays an intimate set at The National at 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.). 708 E. Broad St. $45-$52.50. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

The Connells Saturday

A favorite among Richmonders, The Connells are a pop-rock group from Raleigh, N.C., that plays songs about the South. In September, they released “Steadman’s Wake,” their first studio album in 20 years. 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $22.50-$27.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.

Richmond Lollipops: ‘Dreams of Freedom’ Saturday u