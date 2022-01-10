Top five weekend events: Richmond Jewish Food Festival, MLK concert from Richmond Symphony & The Connells

With the omicron variant on the rise, be sure to check websites for any changes before heading out. All events were planned as of this writing, but changes are happening rapidly.
Dwight Yoakum
Friday
Legendary country singer Dwight Yoakum plays an intimate set at The National at 7:30 p.m. (doors 6:30 p.m.). 708 E. Broad St. $45-$52.50. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
The Connells Saturday
A favorite among Richmonders, The Connells are a pop-rock group from Raleigh, N.C., that plays songs about the South. In September, they released “Steadman’s Wake,” their first studio album in 20 years. 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) at The National, 708 E. Broad St. $22.50-$27.50. thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
Richmond Lollipops: ‘Dreams of Freedom’ Saturday u
A special Richmond Lollipops concert focusing on the dream and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., tailored for young listeners. Featuring 12-year-old violinist Amaryn Olmeda and a narrative titled “My Hero, Martin,” from actress Morgan Avery McCoy. 11 a.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Jonathan Austin at Steam Bell Beer Works
Saturday
Sometimes, when you’re a parent, you need to keep the kids occupied so you can go to a brewery and enjoy a nice adult beverage. This weekend, Jonathan Austin will be juggling and entertaining from 2 to 4 p.m. at Steam Bell so you can enjoy a frothy brew. 1717 E. Oak Lake Blvd., Midlothian. steambell.beer or (804) 728-1876.
Richmond Jewish Food Festival
Sunday
Got a hankering for matzah ball soup and rugelach? You’re in luck because it’s the Jewish Food Festival, which is a take home, “heat and eat” event only this year. Place your order for homemade Jewish dishes such as beef brisket, knishes, the veggie kugel and stuffed cabbage, plus plenty of dessert items, such as macaroons and almond horns. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave. Items run $3-$12. www.richmondjewishfoodfestival.com or (804) 288-7953.
— Colleen Curran