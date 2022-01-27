Top five weekend events: Richmond Reframed, 'Murder for Two,' & Bonsai: For the Love of Trees

From Prince fans and murder mystery sleuths to RVA shutterbugs, Richmonders from all walks of life have a solid escape plan for this weekend.
‘Murder for Two’
opens Friday
If Elton John had a rap sheet, it might look something like this. In Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s murder mystery, Emily Dandridge and Mark Schenfisch star as 13 characters who sing, dance and play piano while they try to figure out whodunnit. Through Feb. 26. Times vary. 17401 U.S. Route 1, South Chesterfield. $49. www.swift creekmill.com or (804) 748-5203.
Prince Tribute
Friday
You can always listen to Prince, but experiencing the late artist’s work is a bit trickier. Anthony Cosby Jr. waves his wand and struts his stuff for the full-throttle show, “I Would Die 4 U: A Musical Tribute to Prince with DJ Olnubi.” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15-$125. The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.
‘Richmond Reframed’
Opens Friday
An online group of Richmond photographers challenged each other to photograph different perspectives of the city. Stop by to see their take on familiar spots, such as Oregon Hill, the Fan and Church Hill. Through Feb. 19. Art Works Gallery, 320 Hull St. (804) 291-1400 or https://artworksrva.com. (Read our cover story about the exhibit in Culture on Sunday.)
Richmond Symphony Presents ‘Violin Virtuosity’
Saturday anD Sunday
When you were banging on Mom’s pots and pans with a wooden spoon, Stefan Jackiw was already playing Paganini’s “24 Caprices.” Recognized as one of the top violinists of our time, Jackiw brings his talents to the Dominion Energy Center for a program including Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and the world premiere of Roxanna Panufnik’s new work. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, with performance beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday’s performance starts at 3 p.m. $10-$82. 600 E. Grace St. www.richmond symphony.com or (804) 788-1212.
‘Bonsai: For the Love of Trees’
Starts Sunday
Seeking balance in your life? The 2,000-year-old art of Bonsai can help. Experts Todd Stewart and Bob Chilton take their tiny trees and harmonious life lessons to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Conservatory for “Bonsai — For the Love of Trees.” Runs through Feb. 25 and is included with admission ($14 for adults; free for members). 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 1800 Lakeside Ave. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.
Mike Ward is full-time marketer, freelance writer, and frequent mini-van pilot who likes to spend the weekends embarking on new adventures with his family. He can be reached on Twitter at @mile0creative.