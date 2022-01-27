Top five weekend events: Richmond Reframed, 'Murder for Two,' & Bonsai: For the Love of Trees

From Prince fans and murder mystery sleuths to RVA shutterbugs, Richmonders from all walks of life have a solid escape plan for this weekend.

‘Murder for Two’

opens Friday

If Elton John had a rap sheet, it might look something like this. In Swift Creek Mill Theatre’s murder mystery, Emily Dandridge and Mark Schenfisch star as 13 characters who sing, dance and play piano while they try to figure out whodunnit. Through Feb. 26. Times vary. 17401 U.S. Route 1, South Chesterfield. $49. www.swift creekmill.com or (804) 748-5203.

Prince Tribute

Friday

You can always listen to Prince, but experiencing the late artist’s work is a bit trickier. Anthony Cosby Jr. waves his wand and struts his stuff for the full-throttle show, “I Would Die 4 U: A Musical Tribute to Prince with DJ Olnubi.” Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15-$125. The Broadberry, 2729 W. Broad St. thebroadberry.com or (804) 353-1888.

‘Richmond Reframed’

Opens Friday