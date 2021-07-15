Top five weekend events: Richmond Shakespeare Festival, 'Forbidden Broadway' and Sublime with Rome

The Bard returns to Agecroft, “Forbidden Broadway” heats up Dogwood Dell, Sublime with Rome heads to After Hours — these are just some of the many ways to have fun this weekend.
Richmond Shakespeare Festival Now running
The Richmond Shakespeare Festival has returned for performances at Agecroft Hall. “Twelfth Night,” Shakespeare’s comic tale of unrequited love, will be performed al fresco at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. And “The Bottom Show,” a takeoff on the character of Bottom from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Through Aug. 15 at 4305 Sulgrave Road. $20-$33. AgecroftHall.org
‘Forbidden Broadway’ at Dogwood Dell
Starting Thursday
Enjoy “Forbidden Broadway,” a musical revue parodying Broadway’s biggest smash hits, at 8:30 p.m. at Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts. Through July 24 at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021
Maggie Walker Day of Service and Celebration
Saturday
Maggie Walker was a pioneering bank president, newspaper editor and civic leader. Celebrate her legacy and her birthday with a morning of community service with the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities and the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site. Service projects will be conducted from 9 to 11 a.m. in Jackson Ward, followed by a celebration with light refreshments at the historic site at 600 N. Second St. To participate, register at TinyURL.com/WalkerDayOfService.
Toby Keith and Sublime with Rome at After Hours
Saturday and Sunday
Two big shows are headed this way for the After Hours concert series. First up, country star Toby Keith performs at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Then it’s Sublime with Rome, a musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez, at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. $26-$159. AfterHoursConcert Series.com or (800) 514-3849
Welcome Back to Outdoors
Saturday
Head to Brown’s Island for soul, funk and more, with performances from The Alumni, Trouble Funk, Bela Dona and the Legacy Band. Food vendors will be on-site, and chairs and blankets are welcome. 4 to 10 p.m. at Fifth and Tredegar streets. $40. TinyURL.com/WelcomeBackToOutdoors — Colleen Curran
