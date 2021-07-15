Top five weekend events: Richmond Shakespeare Festival, 'Forbidden Broadway' and Sublime with Rome

The Bard returns to Agecroft, “Forbidden Broadway” heats up Dogwood Dell, Sublime with Rome heads to After Hours — these are just some of the many ways to have fun this weekend.

Richmond Shakespeare Festival Now running

The Richmond Shakespeare Festival has returned for performances at Agecroft Hall. “Twelfth Night,” Shakespeare’s comic tale of unrequited love, will be performed al fresco at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. And “The Bottom Show,” a takeoff on the character of Bottom from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Through Aug. 15 at 4305 Sulgrave Road. $20-$33. AgecroftHall.org

‘Forbidden Broadway’ at Dogwood Dell

Starting Thursday

Enjoy “Forbidden Broadway,” a musical revue parodying Broadway’s biggest smash hits, at 8:30 p.m. at Dogwood Dell’s Festival of Arts. Through July 24 at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free. TinyURL.com/FestivalOfArts2021

Maggie Walker Day of Service and Celebration

Saturday