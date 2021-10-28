Top five weekend events: Richmond Zombie Walk, Man Ray & Oregon Hill Halloween Parade

Happy Halloween weekend, everybody! Get in the spooky spirit with the return of the Richmond Zombie Walk and the All the Saints Halloween Parade and, of course, trick-or-treating.
Alton Brown Thursday
Alton Brown, celebrity chef and host of the Food Network’s “Good Eats” show, is headed back to Richmond with an all-new culinary variety show. According to organizers, “Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other, and if Brown calls for volunteers … think twice.” Proof of vaccine or negative test is required. 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $43.50-$128.50. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
Richmond Zombie Walk Saturday
The living dead will walk the streets of Carytown again during the Richmond Zombie Walk. Get dressed up in gore to join the hungry horde, or just show up and watch. Zombies will gather at the meet-up spot, Boat Lake at Byrd Park, at 1 p.m. The walk starts around 2:30 or 3 p.m. across from the Byrd Theatre at 2901 W. Cary St. Free to watch; $5 suggested donation to participate. RichmondZombieWalk.com
Man Ray: The Paris Years
Opens Saturday
Explore more than 100 portrait photographs made by American visual artist Man Ray in Paris between 1921 and 1940 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ new exhibit. Expect to see portraits of important literary figures, such as Ernest Hemingway, James Joyce and Gertrude Stein, as well as luminaries, including Henri Matisse, Wallis Simpson, Babette, and many more. Through Feb. 21. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $10-$16. (804) 340-1400 or VMFA.museum
Trick-or-Treating Sunday
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has given outdoor trick-or-treating the green light for 2021. Although Halloween on Hanover Avenue won’t be closing down the street to traffic this year, plenty of homeowners plan to hand out candy in the neighborhood, as will residents of other popular Richmond trick-or-treating spots, such as West Avenue in the Fan, Seminary Avenue on the North Side, New Kent Avenue in Westover Hills, and Oregon Hill, just to name a few. The CDC recommends that children wear face masks (and, no, a costume mask doesn’t count), wash their hands often or use sanitizer, and avoid clustering. Starts at dusk.
All the Saints Halloween Parade
Sunday
The Oregon Hill Halloween Parade is back in action this year from All the Saints Theater Company and its wild and magical life-size puppets. Expect to see stilt-walkers, snake dragons, flags, music and more. This year’s theme is “A Funeral March for Billionaires and Beyond!” Head to Laurel and Main streets across from Altria Theater at 7 p.m. to join the parade, or watch the spectacle as it moves through the Oregon Hill neighborhood. Free to watch; donations are encouraged at GoFundMe.com/f/richmondhalloweenparade
— Colleen Curran