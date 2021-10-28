Top five weekend events: Richmond Zombie Walk, Man Ray & Oregon Hill Halloween Parade

Happy Halloween weekend, everybody! Get in the spooky spirit with the return of the Richmond Zombie Walk and the All the Saints Halloween Parade and, of course, trick-or-treating.

Alton Brown Thursday

Alton Brown, celebrity chef and host of the Food Network’s “Good Eats” show, is headed back to Richmond with an all-new culinary variety show. According to organizers, “Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other, and if Brown calls for volunteers … think twice.” Proof of vaccine or negative test is required. 7:30 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $43.50-$128.50. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com

Richmond Zombie Walk Saturday

The living dead will walk the streets of Carytown again during the Richmond Zombie Walk. Get dressed up in gore to join the hungry horde, or just show up and watch. Zombies will gather at the meet-up spot, Boat Lake at Byrd Park, at 1 p.m. The walk starts around 2:30 or 3 p.m. across from the Byrd Theatre at 2901 W. Cary St. Free to watch; $5 suggested donation to participate. RichmondZombieWalk.com

Man Ray: The Paris Years

Opens Saturday