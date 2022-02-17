Top five weekend events: ‘Romeo & Juliet,’ Bert Kreischer & Mykal Kilgore

Whether you need a good cry, a good laugh, or a T-shirt cannon pointed in your general vicinity, you’re going to find it in Richmond this weekend. The Bard’s tragic love story, a shirtless clown prince, and a college hardcourt showdown all shine under the spotlight.

Mykal Kilgore at The Tin Pan

Thursday

Singer, songwriter and Grammy nominee Mykal Kilgore is an open book with a story to tell. He brings his new single, “The Man in the Barbershop” — as well as an infectious fusion of gospel, R&B and country — to The Tin Pan. Proof of COVID vaccine is required for entry. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show begins at 8 p.m. 8982 Quioccasin Road, $20-$26.50. tinpanrva.com or (804) 447-8189.

Richmond Ballet’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Starts Friday

Star-crossed lovers? Hardly. The Richmond Ballet and Richmond Symphony are a match made in heaven as they bring the greatest love story ever told to life. With choreography by Malcolm Burn and music by Sergei Prokofiev. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required. Through Sunday. Times vary. 600 E. Grace St. $25-$125. Etix.com or (804) 344-0906, ext. 224.

University of Richmond vs. VCU at the Siegel Center

Friday

Montagues vs. Capulets. Sharks vs. Jets. And Spiders vs. Rams. The flip side of this famous cross-town rivalry sees the visiting University of Richmond Spiders seeking vengeance after dropping the first game to VCU in heartbreaking fashion three weeks ago. 7 p.m. 1200 W. Broad St. From $50. vcuathletics.com or (804) 828-RAMS.

The Machine at The Beacon Theatre

Saturday

To be a true Pink Floyd tribute band, you need more than the music. You need the lighting, and you need the mood. Globetrotting group The Machine brings it all together as it explores the band’s albums with all the needed psychedelic accoutrements. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:45 p.m. 401 N. Main St., Hopewell. $25-$45. thebeacontheatreva.com or (804) 446-3457.

Comedian Bert Kreischer

Sunday

Who would have thought that the guy who held the title of “Number One Partier in the Nation” by Rolling Stone would be going strong 25 years later? Bert Kreischer has grown his legend from Florida State’s frat houses to clubs, theaters and living rooms — thanks to Netflix’s “The Cabin” and TBS’ “The Go Big Show.” He brings cringe humor and jaw-dropping tales to the Altria Theater for “The Berty Boy — Relapse” tour. Consider it an early spring break. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. 6 N. Laurel St. $42.75-$112.75. Etix.com or (800) 514-3849.

— Mike Ward