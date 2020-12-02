Top five weekend events: RVA Illuminates, Holiday Lights on the Riverfront & Christmas Parade

The pandemic may have scuttled all sorts of holiday planning, but to (literally) brighten your spirits, Richmond is still offering some strong options. From the downtown skyline and riverfront to a parade “route” that is virtually on point in this challenging year, here are some ways to enjoy holiday cheer.

RVA Illuminates Friday

The event that replaced the Grand Illumination will be all virtual this year for public safety. Richmond’s downtown skyline and Kanawha Plaza will light up at 6 p.m. and will be televised on WRIC-TV. Kanawha Plaza will have a giant Christmas tree and illuminated reindeer for the holiday season.

Holiday Lights on the Riverfront

Friday