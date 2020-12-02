Top five weekend events: RVA Illuminates, Holiday Lights on the Riverfront & Christmas Parade

The pandemic may have scuttled all sorts of holiday planning, but to (literally) brighten your spirits, Richmond is still offering some strong options. From the downtown skyline and riverfront to a parade “route” that is virtually on point in this challenging year, here are some ways to enjoy holiday cheer.
RVA Illuminates Friday
The event that replaced the Grand Illumination will be all virtual this year for public safety. Richmond’s downtown skyline and Kanawha Plaza will light up at 6 p.m. and will be televised on WRIC-TV. Kanawha Plaza will have a giant Christmas tree and illuminated reindeer for the holiday season.
Holiday Lights on the Riverfront
Friday
New in-person event from Venture Richmond will light up Brown’s Island and the Turning Basin on the Canal Walk. Family friendly activities include Jonathan the Juggler entertaining on Brown’s Island, while Espresso-A-Go-Go and Curbside Creations will be slinging hot chocolate and food for sale. Both pedestrian bridges to Brown’s Island will be strung with lights. Visitors can take a festive stroll — while social-distancing — along the Canal Walk to the Turning Basin, where there will be more holiday lights. 6-8 p.m. Free, pay as you go. The new holiday event will repeat Dec. 12 and 19. venturerichmond.com.
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade (TV only) Saturday
The parade won’t be marching down Broad Street this year — it was filmed late October in a secret location — but you can tune in to watch the marching bands, floats, holiday characters and Grand Marshall April O’Quinn, Richmond native and Richmond Ambulance Authority EMT turned American Girl Doll. 10 a.m.-noon on WTVR-TV.
Kings Dominion Taste of the Season
Saturday-Dec. 27 on select days
Kings Dominion will open for the first time this year with a new holiday-themed event called Taste of the Season. The outdoor experience will feature sweet and savory dishes such as Southern fried pecan pie, mint ice cream sandwiches, eggnog and cookies, plus festive decorations, live shows and 16 rides throughout the park. 2-8 p.m. on select days. $29.99-$39.99. 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. kingsdominion.com.
Winter Wander Sunday
The Valentine will host its first Winter Wander holiday event with live music in the garden, hot beverages and a self-guided walking tour of the historic Court End neighborhood. (Winter Wander replaces Court End Christmas at the Valentine.) Free. Face masks encouraged. Noon to 4 p.m. 1015 E. Clay St. thevalentine.org or (804) 649-0711.
— Colleen Curran