Top five weekend events: Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Fest, Garden Glow & Little Big Town

The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is back in action with food such as crabcakes, funnel cakes and barbecue, adult beverages and specialty cider cocktails, music from the Embalmers and 64 Crayons, pumpkin painting, a children’s area and costume contests for kids, adults and pets. Put a cape on your pooch and head to Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. On Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Leigh Street to Broad Street. Free entry; pay as you go. ScottsAdditionPumpkinFestival.com

“Pipeline” tells the story of Nya, a public high school teacher, who sends her son, Omari, to a private boarding school in hopes of giving him opportunities not available to her students. But an incident at school could get Omari expelled, and Nya must deal with his anger, her parenting decisions and her struggle to give him a future out of the school-to-prison pipeline. Compelling and timely, “Pipeline” was one of the most- produced plays in the country in 2019. Times vary through Nov. 7. 114 W. Broad St. $35-$56. (804) 282-2620 or Va-Rep.org