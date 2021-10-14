Top five weekend events: Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Fest, Garden Glow & Little Big Town

It’s pumpkin time, everybody! The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is back, plus Garden Glow lights up Maymont, “Pipeline” opens at Virginia Rep, Little Big Town and Patti LaBelle swing into town and there’s a bluegrass fest at Hardywood West Creek.
Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival
Saturday
The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival is back in action with food such as crabcakes, funnel cakes and barbecue, adult beverages and specialty cider cocktails, music from the Embalmers and 64 Crayons, pumpkin painting, a children’s area and costume contests for kids, adults and pets. Put a cape on your pooch and head to Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. On Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Leigh Street to Broad Street. Free entry; pay as you go. ScottsAdditionPumpkinFestival.com
‘Pipeline’
Starts Friday
“Pipeline” tells the story of Nya, a public high school teacher, who sends her son, Omari, to a private boarding school in hopes of giving him opportunities not available to her students. But an incident at school could get Omari expelled, and Nya must deal with his anger, her parenting decisions and her struggle to give him a future out of the school-to-prison pipeline. Compelling and timely, “Pipeline” was one of the most- produced plays in the country in 2019. Times vary through Nov. 7. 114 W. Broad St. $35-$56. (804) 282-2620 or Va-Rep.org
Garden Glow Starts Friday
Garden Glow returns for illuminated, enchanted evenings at Maymont, where visitors hike down the woodland trail to explore the Japanese Garden and wander its illuminated paths. At sunset, the Carriage House Lawn will morph into a Glow Village with food trucks, Glow Shop, fire pits and a Glow Bar. Times vary Wednesday through Sunday nights through Nov. 7. 1700 Hampton St. $8-$12. (804) 358-7166 or Maymont.org
Little Big Town and Patti LaBelle Thursday and Saturday
Two big concerts are headed to the Altria Theater this week. Little Big Town, the Grammy-winning country music group, takes the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday on its “Nightfall” tour. The legendary Patti LaBelle swings into town at 7 p.m. Saturday with The Whispers. Tickets are almost sold out for Little Big Town; tickets for Patti LaBelle are still available for $40-$128. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. (800) 514-3849 or Etix.com
Bluegrass Festival
Saturday
Bluegrass Fest takes over Hardywood West Creek, featuring an all-day lineup of bands, including the Hot Seats Duo, Cary Street Ramblers, Josh Grigsby & County Line, Josh Small & Andrew Alli, 5 Mile Mountain Road, and Dalton Dash. Plus beers and food trucks. 1-9 p.m. at 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 418-3548 or Hardywood.com
— Colleen Curran