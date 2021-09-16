Top five weekend events: St. Benedict Oktoberfest, Afrikana Film Fest & The Avett Brothers

B.B. King at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, a performance featured in the documentary “Summer of Soul.”
Afrikana Film Fest takes movie screenings outside, Virginia Opera heads to Topgolf, and the St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to the Museum District this weekend.
Afrikana Film Fest Thursday-Sunday
Afrikana is headed outdoors and to different spaces this year for safer, socially distanced celebrations. The four-day festival kicks off Thursday with a screening of “Why This Moment?”, a short documentary about the protests that took to the streets of Richmond last year, at the Maymont Nature Center, 2201 Shields Lake Drive. On Friday, head to the Carillon for an outdoor screening of “Summer of Soul,” a documentary from The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. And on Saturday, check out the first-ever midnight Movies & Mimosas in the Valentine Garden, 1015 E. Clay St. There will also be virtual screenings throughout the four days and more events. Times and prices vary. AfrikanaFilmFestival.org
St. Benedict Oktoberfest Friday-Sunday
The St. Benedict Oktoberfest returns to the Museum District for three days of German food, music, dancing and more than 50 kinds of local and European beer — plus stein-holding competitions, a kids area and a Christkindl market. 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Free entry; pay as you go. 300 N. Sheppard St. StBenedictOktoberfest.com/index.html
Ludacris Friday
In June, the Virginia Department of Transportation’s highway sign near Exit 86 on I-95 read: “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.” It went viral online. Now, the one and only Ludacris performs at the After Hours concert venue at The Meadow Event Park. The rapper-actor has won three Grammys for songs such as “Stand Up” and “Move.” He plays Tej Parker in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, including the latest “F9: The Fast Saga.” 6 p.m. (doors at 5) at 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. $26-$99. AfterHoursConcertSeries.com or (800) 514-3849
Avett Brothers Sunday
The Avett Brothers finally play Richmond’s Virginia Credit Union Live! after last year’s concert was postponed because of the coronavirus. Expect to hear their big folk-rock hits “I and Love and You” and “Head Full of Doubt/Road Full of Promise,” as well as newer material from last year’s “The Third Gleam.” 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) at 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $60-$100. VACULive.com or (804) 612-1900
Virginia Opera at TopGolf
Sunday
Virginia Opera is kicking off its season here at an unusual venue: Topgolf. With socially distanced, individual bays where patrons can watch the opera perform Wagner’s “Das Rheingold,” Topgolf will act as in indoor-outdoor amphitheater. Plus, patrons can order food and drink from their climate-controlled bays. In German with English subtitles. 4:30 and 8 p.m. at 2308 Westwood Ave. $28-$102. VaOpera.org or (866) 673-7282
— Colleen Curran