Top five weekend events: St. Benedict Oktoberfest, Afrikana Film Fest & The Avett Brothers

Afrikana is headed outdoors and to different spaces this year for safer, socially distanced celebrations. The four-day festival kicks off Thursday with a screening of “Why This Moment?”, a short documentary about the protests that took to the streets of Richmond last year, at the Maymont Nature Center, 2201 Shields Lake Drive. On Friday, head to the Carillon for an outdoor screening of “Summer of Soul,” a documentary from The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. And on Saturday, check out the first-ever midnight Movies & Mimosas in the Valentine Garden, 1015 E. Clay St. There will also be virtual screenings throughout the four days and more events. Times and prices vary. AfrikanaFilmFestival.org