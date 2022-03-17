Top five weekend events: St. Patrick's Day celebrations, bar crawls & GalaxyCon

We hope you saved a sick day. Come the third week of March, office cubicles tend to empty and Zoom calls have a bit more background noise — whether it’s an Irish acoustic trio or the whistle from a referee. If you’re lucky enough to take the day off to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments — or simply looking to get out of the house — you have plenty of options.

St. Patrick’s Day at Rare Olde Times

Thursday

Maybe it’s the dim lights or darts whizzing by, but there’s just something about an authentic Irish pub experience that can’t be replicated by chain restaurants with shamrock-stamped napkins or man caves at the end of the rainbow. Rare Olde Times is that pub. Come party like a Dubliner with live music from the Donnybrooks as well as Cindy Jennings and John Featherston. Buffet and menu available. 3-11 p.m. 10602 Patterson Ave. $10. www.rareoldetimes.com or (804) 750-1346.

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration at Hardywood West Creek

Saturday

If you want to belly up to the bar or tent at your favorite Irish pub for a pint of green grog, a buffet of corned beef and cabbage, and “Whisky in the Jar” with full crowd participation, then bless you, laddie. But if you want to stretch out and maybe bring the kiddos along, then head over to Hardywood for Irish music, dancing, food trucks and, of course, beer. Noon-8 p.m. 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. hardywood.com or (804) 418-3548.

GalaxyCon

Friday-Sunday

GalaxyCon is back in town with celebrity guests such as Evangeline Lilly, William Shatner, Harvey Guillén from “What We Do in the Shadows,” Chris Sarandon from “The Princess Bride” and many more. Expect lots of Q&As, meet-and-greets, photo ops, cosplay contests and video games. Times vary. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. $35-$125. https://galaxycon.com/pages/richmond

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Saturday

Don’t think of it as a pub crawl. Think of it as exercising while supporting local businesses. The St. Patty’s crawl returns for its fifth year with drink specials, an estimated 1,000-plus participants and a $1,000 costume contest. Start at Canon & Draw Brewing Co. and then choose your own adventure from venues including 3 Monkeys Bar & Grill, City Beach, City Dogs, Gus’ Bar & Grill, and Kreggers at Hand. Fun begins at 4 p.m. 1529 W. Main St. $25. crawlwith.us/richmond/stpattys

Spring Fest at Three Lakes Park and Nature Center

Sunday

Safe Space Market provides a venue for supporting BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and other underrepresented artists and makers — including more than 30 vendors in all. Live music from Pressed Orchid and food from Cocinita, Kudzu RVA, and Café Beignet. Social distancing and masks required when not eating or drinking. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 400 Sausiluta Drive. Free entry; pay as you go. safespacerva.square.site — Mike Ward