Top five weekend events: State Fair of Virginia, Party on the Avenues & Drive-Thru Dinos

Get ready for funnel cakes and the Ferris wheel as the State Fair of Virginia returns for 10 days of fun. You can also check out a dinosaur drive-thru, get an early start on Halloween at Kings Dominion, or head to the Party on the Avenues for a family festival on Libbie Avenue.

State Fair of Virginia

Starts Friday

The State Fair of Virginia returns after taking a break last year — except for a food fair — because of COVID. Organizers pledge a “classic fair experience” with midway rides, racing pigs, Young MacDonald’s Farm, two nights of rodeo and all the deep-fried food your stomach can (or can’t) handle. Get a blast from the past with bands from the 1990s and early 2000s, such as C+C Music Factory (“Things That Make You Go Hmmm …”) on Friday and the Baha Men (“Who Let the Dogs Out?”) on Oct. 2. Ralph Stanley’s son, Ralph Stanley II, will perform with the Clinch Mountain Boys this Sunday. 10 a.m. to9 p.m. at The Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd., Doswell. Tickets: $10-$15; unlimited rides: $30-$32. Through Oct. 3. StateFairVa.org or (804) 994-2800

The Jurassic Encounter: Drive-Thru Dino

Starts Friday